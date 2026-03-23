Trump backs off threat to target Iran’s energy infrastructure. Strikes on Iran continue. Iran death toll surpasses 1,500. U.S. and Israel strike Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility. Iranian missile strikes hit southern Israel. Iran denies responsibility for reported Diego Garcia missile attack. U.S. advances $23 billion in arms sales to Gulf allies. Countries scramble to resolve Hormuz closure. Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attaché. Israel destroys critical bridges, plans more. Israeli double-tap strikes hit rescue workers in southern Lebanon. Israeli strike kills three Palestinian police officers in central Gaza. Settlers torch West Bank villages in coordinated raids. ICE agents to deploy at U.S. airports as TSA staffing shortages worsen. Trump celebrates the death of Robert Mueller. California sheriff seizes ballots in election probe. Second nationwide blackout hits Cuba as fuel blockade deepens crisis. Dozens killed in strike on hospital in East Darfur as attacks on healthcare mount. Shelling kills civilian in Afghanistan despite Eid truce with Pakistan. U.S.-Ukraine talks continue in Florida as peace prospects remain uncertain. Ecuador’s most-wanted “narcoterrorist” accuses President Daniel Noboa of collusion with organized crime groups.

NEW from Drop Site: Cuba offers compensation deal in talks with U.S. amid push for broader economic opening, official tells Drop Site’s Ryan Grim in an exclusive interview.

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Trump backs off threat to target Iran’s energy infrastructure: President Donald Trump on Monday retreated from his threat to target Iran’s energy infrastructure. On Saturday, Trump warned he was giving Iran 48 hours to open the strait of Hormuz or the U.S. would “hit and obliterate” power plants in Iran starting with “the biggest one first.” Iran responded that if the U.S. followed through on the threat it would strike electricity plants and vital infrastructure across the Middle East and mine the “entire Persian Gulf.”

In a social media post on Monday, Trump said the U.S. and Iran have held “very good and productive conversation regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East” over the past two days. “Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions,” Trump wrote in all caps.

Iranian state-affiliated media denied there were direct or indirect discussions with the White House, saying instead Trump backed down out of fear of an Iranian retaliation. Iran’s Foreign Ministry made a statement over the weekend that restoring security in the Strait of Hormuz requires “an end to military aggression,” and full respect for Iran’s “legitimate interests.”

U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran: Israel launched new attacks on Tehran on Monday saying it has “begun a wide-scale wave of strikes” targeting government infrastructure as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran continued into its fourth week: In Tabriz, six people were killed in two separate attacks on Monday, according to Fars News, including four killed in a strike on a residential unit in the Marzdaran area, and two killed in a park in Rabe Rashidi. A U.S.-Israeli strike on a radio station in Bandar Abbas city killed one person.

On Sunday, rescue crews recovered the bodies of two children from a residential building struck in Tabriz, as footage showed emergency teams searching through collapsed structures for survivors.

Multiple air strikes targeted the IRGC’s Dezful air force in western Iran on Saturday. The Dezful air base is home to Iran’s F-5 fighter jets.

Iran death toll surpasses 1,500: Iran’s health ministry reported on Saturday that more than 1,500 people have been killed since the start of the war.

Head of IEA warns of energy crisis: The head of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, said on Monday that the global energy crisis caused by the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran is equivalent to the combined effect of the two oil shocks of the 1970s, and the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “No country will be immune to the effects of this crisis if it continues to go in this direction,” Birol said at Australia’s National Press Club in Canberra on Monday.

U.S. and Israel strike Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: U.S. and Israeli forces targeted the Natanz enrichment complex on Saturday, one of Iran’s key nuclear sites, according to Iran’s atomic energy organization. Officials reported no radioactive leakage or danger to nearby populations. The strike, part of an expanding campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, drew calls for restraint from the International Atomic Energy Agency and condemnation from Russia.

Iranian missile strikes hit southern Israel near nuclear site: Iranian ballistic missiles struck the Dimona area in southern Israel on Saturday, home to Israel’s main nuclear facility. Another Iranian missile directly hit a residential building in the nearby desert town of Arad. More than 180 people were injured across the two attacks.

Iran denies responsibility for reported Diego Garcia missile attack: Tehran told reporters from Al Jazeera that it is not responsible for missile launches toward the U.S.-U.K. base on Diego Garcia on Saturday, and denied any involvement in the attacks on the base that occurred on Thursday and Friday. Ballistic missiles were reportedly fired toward the base but failed to hit it, with one reportedly intercepted and another falling short. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte similarly told CBS that the alliance “cannot confirm” Israel’s assessment that missiles fired toward Diego Garcia were Iranian. Rutte defended the war as necessary and urged Americans to support Trump, saying he hoped the public would back the effort to “make the whole world safe.”

Missile interceptions in the Gulf: Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a missile targeting Riyadh on Sunday, while another struck an “uninhabited area.” The UAE said it intercepted a ballistic missile near Al Dhafra Air Base in Abu Dhabi, where one person was injured by falling debris.

Gulf states escalate their response to the war: UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said on Sunday the country “will never be blackmailed by terrorists,” referring to Iran. The United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Qatar are allegedly pushing to continue the war until Iran’s military capabilities are decisively degraded, warning that ending the conflict now would be a “strategic disaster,” according to senior officials speaking to The Times of Israel. On Monday, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement, following phone calls from Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE and Egypt, emphasizing “combined efforts for an immediate halt to any escalatory acts,” and a return to dialogue.

Saudi Arabia expels Iranian military attaché: Saudi Arabia announced the expulsion of Iran’s military attaché, his deputy, and three additional embassy staff, on Saturday, declaring them persona non grata and ordering them to leave the country within 24 hours.

U.S. advances $23 billion in arms sales to Gulf allies: The Trump administration has advanced roughly $23 billion in weapons sales to the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Jordan without congressional approval, according to the Wall Street Journal. The arms sales included more than $16 billion for air-defense systems, munitions and radar equipment for the three countries plus an additional $7 billion in weapons to the UAE. For some of the sales, the State Department issued emergency waivers to bypass the standard 30-day congressional review period.

Countries scramble to resolve Hormuz closure: Leaders from 22 countries, including the UAE, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Japan, said on Saturday that they are preparing joint measures to protect shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and limit global economic fallout, citing ongoing “preparatory planning” and support for an International Energy Agency decision to release strategic petroleum reserves. No specific plans for a mission to reopen the waterway were announced and the statement was not clear whether the mission would begin before or after the conclusion of the current war. Iran’s representative to the UN’s International Maritime Organization, Ali Mousavi, said on Sunday that the waterway remains open to most vessels, but requires coordination with Iranian authorities for safe transit, reiterating that restrictions apply to countries Iran considers adversaries. Gulf countries alone are estimated to be losing more than $2.3 billion per day due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with oil exports falling by nearly 60% from around 25.1 million barrels per day to 9.7 million, according to Anadolu Agency.

Asian countries respond to oil crisis: Asian refiners began exploring purchases of Iranian crude after the U.S. issued a 30-day sanctions waiver allowing imports of oil already at sea, Reuters reports. Up to 170 million barrels of Iranian crude are currently afloat, offering short-term relief, though traders say banking restrictions and U.S. sanctions rules may slow deals. India, in particular, has been consulting with Tehran and the U.S. to improve its access to Iranian oil assets. The Japanese government said on Saturday it would not pursue direct negotiations with Iran for exclusive access through the Strait of Hormuz, despite Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offering “safe passage” to countries not involved in attacks on Iran. Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Tokyo will instead coordinate with the United States and European allies on maritime security. Japan remains highly exposed to energy market disruptions, relying on the Middle East for roughly 93% of its crude oil imports.