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Ira Dember's avatar
Ira Dember
4h

Graham urges seizure of Iran’s Kharg Island: “We did Iwo Jima. We can do this,” Graham said. Graham neglected to mention that 7,000 US Marines died on Iwo Jima and 21,000 were injured.

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Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
3h

If bullshit was concrete, Trump would be the New Jersey Turnpike.

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