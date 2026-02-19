Drop Site News

Call this what it is. When over 72,000 people are reported dead, when The Lancet estimates the toll is far higher, and when the majority of the dead are women, children, and the elderly, the word “war” stops being an explanation and starts being an excuse. This is collective punishment on a scale the world will not be able to look away from forever.

And while the bombs continue to fall, Washington is reportedly planning a fortified 5,000-person military base inside Gaza and considering arming Israeli-backed gangs to police a shattered population. A “Board of Peace” meets in Washington with Israel at the table and no Palestinian representation. That isn’t peacebuilding—it’s imposing terms on the ruins.

A 19-year-old Palestinian-American is killed in the West Bank. Palestinian detainees are returned emaciated and abused. Journalists are killed and then posthumously honored. At what point does rhetorical “concern” turn into actual accountability?

If international law means anything, it must apply to allies as well as adversaries. If American citizenship means anything, it must trigger real consequences when Americans are killed. And if the word genocide is too uncomfortable for policymakers, the numbers themselves are not.

History is watching who speaks plainly—and who keeps providing cover.

It's not just the West Bank. It's Gaza. It's Lebanon where the Zionists have built 5 military bases and are spraying glyphosate to sterilize the agricultural land - poison it from supporting crops with this known nasty carcinogenic herbicide. It's Syria where the Zionists have annexed the Golan Heights and intruded further into Southern Syria. Google "Greater Israel" and see all the land claimed by the Zionists as a gift from God. I'd like to see who signed the deed.

