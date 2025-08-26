Drop Site News

Mari Wilson
6mEdited

I have no words anymore. This is state sponsored genocide and we are funding it.

The bombing of the hospital yesterday and Bibi's flippant, "Oops" is reprehensible. I cannot believe what I see happening... since Trump, everything's "in your face!", they don't even care as no one is stopping them.

I can only imagine another attack is coming here at some point. Palestinians and other Muslims have every reason to hate us now.

I don't want people here to be hurt of course...I just understand why they would do it, after this.

