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jim grassrootsventures.com's avatar
jim grassrootsventures.com
5h

Awesome reporting, as always. Drop Site needs more mainstream exposure. No one wants to support Genocide-enabling Google, but posting more YouTube videos woud increase your presence and enhance your subscriber base. I suggest this as the CEO of a successful media consultancy based in Austin, Texas.

Also, thanks for the promo link to Amy's film. She is in Austin today.

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
2h

Great job once again. My only comment is to consider always italicizing the word "recorded" in this phrase referring to the genocide in Gaza: "The total recorded death toll" to emphasize that the real number killed is higher. Thank you!

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