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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
3h

The MOU provisions include this:

"A permanent and immediate cessation of war on all fronts, including Lebanon"

Israel will torch that agreement -- by literally torching parts of Lebanon as it's been doing.

The trouble with any agreement is that if it depends on Israel stopping it's belligerence in the region, it'll never work.

Israel has never bent to the United States -- our government has always bent to Israel.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
3h

Well, the Biden administration was a gift that keeps on giving. Trump appointed Louis Dejoy Postmaster General during his first term. Biden had the opportunity to remove Dejoy by filling board of governors seats with individuals who would do just that. But no, “nothing will change” bipartisan Joe appointed a Republican to one of the seats leaving Dejoy as Postmaster. And now the Postal Service is doing Trump’s bidding by withholding election ballots in lieu of releasing confidential voter registration records. Not to mention Dejoy has run the service into the ground. Biden also failed to appoint a special prosecutor for three years. Trump should have been indicted within weeks of Biden’s presidency.

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