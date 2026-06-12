President Donald Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran, again. Details of a potential deal emerge, though Iran stresses no deal has been reached yet. Israel says Trump assured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu his demands would be met. Iran fires on non-compliant tanker. UAE and Iran hold security talks. Iran restores water service to facilities attacked by the U.S. Israel’s war on Lebanon continues. Two Malaysian UNIFIL peacekeepers wounded. Israeli airstrikes near hospital, forced displacement in Al-Maghazi refugee camp. One Red Crescent medic still missing. Hamas says Cairo talks moving forward “positively.” Hamas co-founder freed from Israeli prison. Israel refuses entry to French journalist over critical coverage. Trump swaps Bill Pulte for Manhattan U.S. attorney Jay Clayton for DNI post. Section 702 surveillance authority lapses. Sixty-one congressional Democrats urge Trump to reopen medical corridor for cancer patients in Gaza. U.S. Postal Service proposes rule allowing it to withhold mail ballot delivery in states that refuse to share voter rolls. U.S. sanctions Cuba’s state-owned oil and gas company. American Axle workers reach tentative deal after strike to raise starting wages from $22 to $30 an hour by 2030. Two former Utah court clerks face federal charges for helping immigrants evade ICE arrest. Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO. Rapid Support Forces drones kill at least 16 in overnight strikes on Sudan’s El Obeid. Afghanistan’s Taliban forces open fire on Herat protest. South Sudanese anti-corruption whistleblower abducted in Nairobi, wife says. Ukraine and Russia exchange drone strikes. U.S. to scale back military assets assigned to NATO. China detains U.S. scholar on espionage allegations.

FROM DROP SITE: The Art of Capitulation: Trump Spins Victory as Iran Says its Red Lines Remain Intact

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A boy sweeps through the rubble of a building that was destroyed following Israeli bombardment after a forced displacement order, at the Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on June 12, 2026. Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP via Getty Images.

Iran and Ceasefire

Trump cancels planned strikes on Iran: President Donald Trump called off a third straight night of planned airstrikes on Iran Thursday, claiming talks with Tehran were close to producing a deal. “Based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved, I have, as President of the United States of America, cancelled the scheduled strikes and bombings against Iran this evening. Discussions and final points have been, in both concept and great detail, approved by all parties involved,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Hours earlier, Trump had threatened to escalate the conflict by targeting Kharg Island and other oil facilities. Trump later told reporters at the White House: “We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran…The strait will officially open as soon as we sign, which could be soon, very soon, maybe over the weekend in Europe,” Trump said. Trump has made claims of an imminent deal nearly 40 times since the initial ceasefire deal was signed on April 7.

Iran stresses no deal has been reached yet: Iran said that, while progress has been made on the text of a proposed memorandum of understanding with the United States, Tehran has not reached a final decision. “The text has almost been finalized in its major parts,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said Thursday. “The problem is that the contradictory positions of the United States have always caused turbulence and disruption in this process.” “While they speak of diplomacy and negotiations, they simultaneously resort to force, illegal actions, and criminal behavior,” he added. “The decision-making process in our country is completely clear. The relevant authorities must review every detail of the text. As soon as we reach a final conclusion that serves the interests of the Iranian nation, it will be officially announced.”

Details of a potential deal emerge: A number of terms in the memorandum of understanding (MOU) have been reported on by Iranian state media, although the details have yet to be finalized and have not been officially confirmed by Tehran or Washington. They include: A permanent and immediate cessation of war on all fronts, including Lebanon. Lifting of the U.S. naval blockade within 30 days. Commitments from the U.S. not to expand its military presence in the region. Sixty days of negotiations to reach a final agreement “based on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of” sanctions. Reopening the strait of Hormuz within 30 days “with Iranian arrangements.” Final negotiations will not begin before the release of half of Iran’s frozen funds, the suspension of oil sanctions and the lifting of the naval blockade. “Discussions about Iran’s missile program and support for resistance groups have been definitively removed from the agenda,” IRNA reported. The 60-day period will address three issues left unresolved in the current MOU: the continuation of Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, the lifting of sanctions, and a mechanism for compensating Iran for its losses. “If Tehran decides to sign the memorandum, some of its frozen funds will be released immediately, and the rest gradually,” IRNA reported. The question of U.S. sanctions will reportedly be adjudicated during the 60-day negotiating period. The memorandum contains no Iranian commitments on the nuclear issue and no U.S. commitment to lift sanctions.

Iran clarifies Hormuz control in light of the deal: Iran’s official state news agency released a statement stressing that “contrary to what is being circulated by Western media, Iran will not commit to relinquishing control of the Strait of Hormuz.” (More details in IRNA.)

Trump lashes out over leaked deal terms: As details of the potential deal merged in Iranian state media, President Donald Trump lashed out on Friday and said they were inaccurate. “The terms that Iran leaked out to the Fake News have NOTHING to do with the terms that were agreed to, in writing,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “What they said, including their weak and pathetic statement on having a deal, bears no relation to the truth. Very dishonorable people to deal with. With them, there is no such thing as dealing in good faith.”

Israel says Trump assured Netanyahu that his demands would be met in deal: A Thursday evening statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s office claimed that, though Israel is not a party to the MOU touted by Trump, the U.S. president had assured his Israeli counterpart that its hardline demands would be met. The deal will include, according to the statement, “the removal of enriched material, the dismantling of enrichment infrastructure, limits on missile production,” and the “cessation of Iran’s support” for its regional proxies. The Prime Minister’s office made another statement to this effect on Friday, saying that “as long as” Benjamin Netanyahu is prime minister of Israel, “Iran will not have nuclear weapons.” “President Trump and I are in full agreement on this issue,” the statement read.

Hezbollah lawmaker asserts that Lebanon should be covered by the deal: Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah said Friday that any peace agreement between Iran and the United States would encompass Lebanon, whether the Lebanese government accepts it or not, while sharply criticizing Beirut’s direct negotiations with Israel. “We do not trust a political administration that makes concession after concession at the country’s expense, especially when no viable or discussable political option has been presented to us,” he said at a memorial ceremony in Beirut.

Iran threatens “more severe response than before” to U.S. strikes: Before Trump announced that he had canceled his plans to strike Iran on Thursday, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters warned that any further American strikes would occasion a “more severe response than before.” “On the one hand, America talks about agreements and negotiations,” the statement read, “and on the other hand, it commits evil acts.” Khatam cautioned the U.S. that “either oil and gas exports are for everyone, or they will be impossible for everyone.”

Iran fires on non-compliant tanker: IRGC forces opened fire on an oil tanker trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, an Iranian military source told state broadcaster IRIB. Explosions heard in Sirik county were reportedly linked to the confrontation.

Iran condemns U.S. strikes on tanker that killed three Indian citizens: Baghaei, of Iran’s Foreign Ministry, condemned on Friday a series of strikes on commercial tankers manned by Indian crews in the Strait of Oman that killed three Indian nationals, calling them “armed robbery and piracy” that threaten global shipping and freedom of navigation.

Iran strikes Kuwait airport radar: Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority confirmed Friday that an Iranian strike on Kuwait International Airport damaged radar and air traffic management equipment and caused injuries.

UAE and Iran hold first direct security talks since war began: Senior national security officials from the United Arab Emirates and Iran met in person this week, Bloomberg reported. The outlet described the unannounced talks as a deliberate de-escalation effort initiated by Abu Dhabi after it concluded that Iran’s government was unlikely to fall. The UAE is seeking to shield its major economic priorities (including its expanding AI and energy investments), while Iran seeks to maintain a working relationship with the UAE, which was one of its largest trading partners and a key channel for sanctioned oil exports before the war.

Iran restores water service within 12 hours after attacks on facilities: Crews restored full service to two badly damaged reservoirs within 12 hours, after a U.S. strike on water storage and distribution facilities in Sirik County, according to the WANA news agency. The reservoirs served 20,000 residents in the city of Kouhestak and the Bamani district.

Lebanon

Israeli strikes continue across southern Lebanon: Israel’s assault across Lebanon killed at least 12 people on Thursday in a wave of airstrikes, drone attacks and artillery fire across the south and the Bekaa Valley. Israel also said it had taken “operational control” of northern Wadi Slouki, a strategic valley in southern Lebanon it accused Hezbollah of using to launch drones and projectiles. Two people were killed in Israeli strikes in Mashghara in western Bekaa, while another person was killed in nearby Sohmor, according to L’Orient Today. Israeli strikes also killed one person each in Qatraneh, Ain al-Tineh and Nahleh in the Bekaa Valley. In southern Lebanon, one person was killed in a motorcycle strike in Jwayya, another in Abbassieh; two people were killed in Deir Qanoun al-Nahr, and one person was killed in a strike on Habboush.

Hezbollah continues operations against Israel: Hezbollah claimed its fighters carried out a wave of attacks against Israeli forces and military positions in southern Lebanon on Thursday. The reported operations stretch from the Mediterranean coast near Naqoura to the districts of Bint Jbeil, Marjayoun and Nabatieh, where Israeli forces have expanded their ground operations in recent days. Hezbollah said it engaged two Israeli Hermes 450 drones, shooting one and forcing another to retreat, while further claiming its fighters carried out an ambush against an advancing Israeli force moving toward Wadi Hassan.

Two Malaysian UNIFIL peacekeepers wounded in Lebanon: Two Malaysian UN peacekeepers were lightly injured in an attack on a logistics convoy near the village of Harris in southern Lebanon, a UN spokesperson said Friday, describing their condition as stable. No responsible party was identified in his statement. Dujarric also said an Israeli military tank fired near a separate UN convoy close to Bint Jbeil, forcing it to detour, and that UNIFIL peacekeepers observed significant drone activity in the Biyyada area on Wednesday.

Palestine

Israeli airstrikes near hospital, forced displacement in Al-Maghazi: Israel carried out an airstrike Thursday evening targeting a house near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. The Israeli military issued new forced displacement orders for several areas of Al-Maghazi refugee camp. The orders covered key civilian facilities, including schools, a kindergarten, a rehabilitation center, the municipality building, and the camp’s main source of fresh water. Hours later, Maghazi came under heavy bombardment, and an Israeli strike destroyed a home that had been among the buildings threatened with evacuation.

One Red Crescent medic still missing: One of the two Palestinian Red Crescent Society medics forcibly disappeared on Wednesday was released Thursday, according to a statement from the group, though the other remains unaccounted for—presumably still held by armed militias operating under Israeli protection. The Society urged the international community to secure his release and to protect medical personnel, and held Israel responsible for his kidnapping.

Hamas says Cairo talks moving forward “positively”: Hamas said that talks between the Palestinian factions in Cairo were proceeding in a “positive and constructive manner,” and that the factions are potentially advancing to an agreement concerning the implementation of the second phase of Trump’s Gaza peace plan. “We are also continuing our meetings with the mediators in a positive and responsible spirit, with the aim of ensuring the success of the current round, protecting our Palestinian people, and thwarting the objectives and plans of the occupation,” a member of the movement’s Political Bureau and its negotiating delegation said in a statement.

Hamas co-founder freed from Israeli prison: Hassan Yousef, a co-founder and senior leader of Hamas in the occupied West Bank, was released from Israeli prison on Thursday. The 71-year-old was held for more than two years without trial, as part of Israel’s “administrative detention” system, which allows authorities to hold Palestinians for renewable six-month terms without charges or a trial. Upon release, Yousef was taken immediately to a hospital, as his health significantly deteriorated in Israeli custody.

Global Sumud Flotilla participants will remain in detention in Libya: Ten participants in the Global Sumud Flotilla who were detained in eastern Libya by an armed group claiming affiliation with Khalifa Haftar’s ruling militia in late May will remain in detention in Benghazi for at least 30 more days. The detainees, who were part of a land mission en route to Gaza, include doctors, humanitarian workers, a filmmaker, and a journalist.

Israel refuses entry to French journalist over critical coverage: Israeli authorities refused entry to French journalist Alice Froussard this week, according to AP. Israeli media reported that authorities recommended denying Froussard entry over reporting for Radio France Internationale critical of Israeli actions in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, including her use of the term “apartheid” to describe policies toward Palestinians. Palestinian officials condemned the move as an attempt to obstruct journalists from “conveying the truth” about events in the occupied Palestinian territories. Israel has continued to refuse entry of foreign reporters to Gaza since October 2023, and has killed at least 260 Palestinian media workers and journalists in the Strip.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Trump swaps Bill Pulte for Manhattan U.S. attorney Jay Clayton for DNI post: Trump is nominating Jay Clayton , the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman, as Director of National Intelligence, following a bipartisan congressional revolt over his interim appointment of housing official Bill Pulte . Clayton, 59, was recommended by CIA Director John Ratcliffe; his Senate confirmation hearing is scheduled for June 17. Clayton oversaw much of the document review related to the Jeffrey Epstein case and directed the office that brought a case against the kidnapped president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro .

Trump administration moves to deport migrants to Central African Republic: The Trump administration is preparing to deport roughly 20 migrants, including nationals from Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, and Turkey, to the Central African Republic, a country to which none have personal ties and which the U.S. State Department designates a “Do Not Travel” zone due to armed conflict, crime, and severe human rights abuses, the New York Times reports. Among those facing removal are two Iranian women with no criminal records whom judges found were likely to be prosecuted or tortured upon return.

Section 702 surveillance authority lapses: The House voted 198-218 on Thursday to reject a three-week extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, the provision that allows for warrantless surveillance of Americans outside of the U.S. The authority lapsed at midnight. The vast majority of Democratic representatives joined a bloc of conservative Republicans to sink the measure, with Democrats having refused to back any extension unless President Donald Trump reversed his decision to install Bill Pulte as acting director of national intelligence (Trump announced a new DNI choice this morning, see above).

Sixty-one congressional Democrats urge Trump to reopen medical corridor for cancer patients in Gaza: 61 Democratic representatives signed onto a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio , urging the U.S. to reestablish a medical corridor out of Gaza, which Israel has refused to reopen since 2023. “Cancer diagnoses have become a death sentence,” the letter reads, citing the nearly 18,500 Palestinians in need of urgent medical care in the Gaza Strip, and the nearly 11,000 cancer patients. Rep. James McGovern authored the letter alongside Sens. Ed Markey and Chris Van Hollen , and Reps. Madeleine Dean and Maxine Dexter ; McGovern noted the case of a six-year-old boy with leukemia who died waiting for Israel to approve his evacuation.

U.S. Postal Service proposes rule allowing it to withhold mail ballot delivery in states that refuse to share voter rolls: The U.S. Postal Service has proposed a rule that would allow it to refuse to deliver mail ballots in states that do not turn over voter registration data to the federal government. Democrats and voting rights groups say the rule amounts to an unconstitutional federal intrusion into elections, which the Constitution reserves to the states.

Supreme Court blocks Alabama nitrogen gas execution: The Supreme Court blocked Alabama from executing Jeffery Lee , 49, on Thursday night, rejecting the state’s emergency appeal after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit upheld a district court ruling that nitrogen hypoxia was “likely unconstitutional” in his case. The unusually late intervention by the court drew dissents from Justices Clarence Thomas , Samuel Alito , and Neil Gorsuch Witnesses to prior Alabama nitrogen gas executions have described convulsions, violent shaking, and prolonged gasping.

Former intelligence chief Avril Haines to lead Carnegie Endowment: Avril Haines , who served as director of national intelligence under President Joe Biden from 2021 to 2025, will become president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Haines served as Biden’s DNI during the first 15 months of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and was among the senior officials responsible for assessing whether Israel was using American weapons in compliance with U.S. and international law. Haines also drew condemnation from civil rights groups in July 2024 after she described U.S. campus protesters against the war as potential targets of Iranian influence operations.

U.S. sanctions Cuba’s state oil company: The United States is sanctioning Cuba’s state-owned oil and gas company, Cuba Petróleo Union , further imperiling the island nation, which has been suffering from blackouts and fuel shortages since the United States escalated its sanctions regime earlier this year. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused the company of “unlawfully” expropriating assets from American owners “years ago.” He also asserted, without evidence, that Cuban leaders are profiting off of selling oil barrels on the secondary market and rationing energy supplies as a “tool of social control.” Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez rebutted his claims, saying that Rubio, “driven by ambitions of conquest” and “presidential aspirations” was resorting to “vulgar lies” to justify the measure. Separately on Thursday, Miami-Dade County revoked Vanguard Energy ‘s Local Business Tax Receipt, which is functionally a license to do business in the county, citing the company’s dealings with Cuba’s state-owned oil company, claiming that these dealings violate U.S. sanctions on the island nation.

American Axle workers reach tentative deal after 10-day strike, raising starting pay from $22 to $30 an hour by 2030: Some 1,000 United Auto Workers members at American Axle’s Three Rivers, Michigan plant reached a tentative agreement Wednesday that sets $22 as the new-hire starting wage, formerly the ceiling, and puts all workers on a path to $30 an hour by 2030. Workers also won additional paid days off and beat back proposed health care concessions, with legacy employees jumping immediately to $30 under the deal, which UAW Local 2093 President Pete Adams said sets a pay record for the union’s Independents, Parts and Suppliers Department. The strike had 98% authorization. Workers are continuing to picket ahead of a ratification vote Sunday, with leverage bolstered by GM’s dwindling two-week supply of axles needed to build its most profitable heavy-duty trucks, a supply that the strike nearly exhausted. Read more about the strike at Labor Notes, here.

Two former Utah court clerks face federal charges for helping immigrants evade ICE arrest : Jennifer Joma , 27, and Lauren Kelsey Morrow , 26, former clerks at the Logan Justice Court in Utah, were indicted June 3 on federal charges, including conspiracy to harbor and transport undocumented immigrants and obstruction of agency proceedings, after authorities say they helped several people slip out a back door to avoid detention. The Justice Department alleges that when an ICE officer arrived on April 9 with an administrative warrant and waited outside in his vehicle, the two clerks misused court databases to identify people without permanent legal status among those scheduled to appear, escorted them through a secure area to a rear exit, and that Joma then left the courthouse with three people in her car before returning alone.

Musk becomes world’s first trillionaire after SpaceX IPO: Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire (on paper) after his rocket, satellite, and AI company SpaceX made its Wall Street debut on Friday with an initial public offering of $135 a share. The IPO puts the valuation of SpaceX at around $1.77 trillion, making it one of the most valuable companies in the world despite not being profitable. Most of Musk’s wealth rests with SpaceX, where ⁠he holds a stake worth roughly $866 billion. “Along with Tesla and the rest of his properties, his net worth will exceed $1.1 trillion when the stock begins trading Friday,” according to Reuters. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote to the Chairman of Securities and Exchange Commission Paul Atkins on Wednesday asking for the agency to investigate the SpaceX stock sale. Warren said that SpaceX’s valuation has little precedent and “requires numerous leaps of faith” to justify. She added that “a non-traditional governance structure” int he company gives Musk “an unprecedented level of power.”



Other International News

RSF drones kill at least 16 in overnight strikes on El Obeid: Rapid Support Forces drones killed at least 16 people and wounded dozens more in early morning strikes Thursday on multiple neighborhoods in El Obeid, North Kordofan, according to Sudan Tribune. This is one of the deadliest bombardments to hit El Obeid since Sudan’s civil war began, according to residents of the city. Recent intelligence reports suggest an unprecedented buildup of RSF fighters around El Obeid, raising fears of a large-scale ground offensive to seize the city. Separately on Thursday, a Sudanese army drone strike killed at least one civilian and wounded another in the North Kordofan state’s Sodari locality, the Emergency Lawyers rights group said. Roughly 38 civilians have been killed in the region over the past 10 days. The Sudanese military has intensified drone operations over the past two weeks in the Sodari and Hamrat al-Sheikh localities, areas bordering Darfur currently controlled by the RSF.

Taliban forces open fire on Herat protest: Taliban forces shot at and beat demonstrators Tuesday in the western Afghan city of Herat, where 70 to 150 men and women had gathered, chanting “education, work, and freedom” to protest the arrest of women over hijab violations, according to the AP. The UN said Taliban morality police had detained roughly 30 women and girls in Herat in recent days.

South Sudanese anti-corruption whistleblower abducted in Nairobi and taken to Juba, wife says: Athorbey Al-Gaddhaffy-Dit, a South Sudanese whistleblower and Kenyan citizen who had shared allegations of high-level corruption in South Sudan with journalists and diplomats, was seized by armed, masked individuals in Nairobi early Tuesday morning and transported to Juba, according to a police report filed by his wife, reported on by Reuters. “I have no idea where he is currently being held in Juba, and I am very worried about his health and the conditions that he is being kept in,” she said. Amnesty International warned that his deportation to South Sudan posed “a serious and urgent threat to his life.”

Turkey conducts large-scale naval exercises : Turkey is conducting a major naval exercise across the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, Eastern Mediterranean, and Sea of Marmara, in its largest such drill in years. The operation, known as DENİZKURDU-II (Sea Wolf II), includes live-fire missile tests, submarine operations and amphibious warfare training. The exercise comes amid ongoing maritime tensions with Greece and Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean and increased strategic coordination between these states and the Israeli government.

Ukraine and Russia exchange drone strikes: Ukraine and Russia traded drone strikes overnight into Friday. Ukraine hit two oil refineries in Tatarstan, including Tatneft’s TANECO facility in Nizhnekamsk, one of Russia’s largest, as well as a synthetic rubber plant used in solid missile fuel production. Russia struck railway stations, electrical signaling posts, and substations in Ukraine’s Sumy region, killing at least one railway worker. Additional casualties were reported in Russia’s Bryansk border region, where two people were killed and 10 injured in a Ukrainian attack, and in Ukraine’s southern city of Mykolaiv, where three people were wounded and 14 buildings damaged.

U.S. to scale back military assets assigned to NATO : The Trump administration plans to sharply reduce the U.S. military capabilities earmarked for NATO operations in Europe, according to reporting by The New York Times. The proposed changes would cut the number of American fighter jets, refueling tankers and radar equipment tasked with defending Europe, as well as naval assets including aircraft carriers and submarines.

China detains U.S. scholar on espionage allegations: Chinese authorities have confirmed the arrest of U Min Zin, a U.S.-Myanmar dual citizen and prominent Myanmar scholar, on suspicion of espionage and endangering national security. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Min Zin had been placed under criminal detention and that the U.S. Consulate General in Guangzhou had been formally notified. Chinese officials have not detailed the evidence underlying the accusations.

South Korean court sentences ex-president Yoon to 30 years over Pyongyang drone operation: A Seoul court has sentenced former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to 30 years in prison after finding him guilty of orchestrating a 2024 military drone incursion into North Korea that prosecutors said was designed to provoke a security crisis and pave the way for his later declaration of martial law. The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Yoon had conspired in the operation “from the outset,” convicting him of aiding the enemy and abuse of power.

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