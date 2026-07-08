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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
6h

"**Nirav Shah’s** 2026 gubernatorial campaign received more than $630,000 in support from 314 Action Fund, an **AIPAC-linked Super PAC**."

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Adriana's avatar
Adriana
4h

The US is deporting the people who came here because they were fleeing the oppressive regime in Iran, the regime the US wants to end so the Iranian people can be "free", so the Department of State sends them back to be oppressed? It makes total sense right?

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