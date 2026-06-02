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A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
4h

Mahmoud Al-Najjar, sole surviver, taken hostage by iof scumbag terrorists because he dared to want a normal life. Sick bastards

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huey's avatar
huey
4hEdited

What I find interesting is that Trump seems not to understand that Israel is incapable of any honest dealings with Arabs and Muslims. They have been a parasite on the US covering themselves in excuses and lies of self defense. Look how long they've gotten away with genocide crying every excuse imaginable for the ongoing slaughter.

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