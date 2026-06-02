President Donald Trump says Israel and Hezbollah agreed to de-escalate. Iran warns Israel about its continued attacks on Lebanon, says a ceasefire there is precondition for an agreement. Iran urges UN Security Council to adopt binding measures against Israel. Israeli attacks continue on Tuesday. Israeli officer killed, seven wounded in drone strike near Beaufort Castle. Lebanon’s war losses could reach $25 billion, finance minister warns. Israeli forces detain four female Birzeit University students. UN experts: Escalating settler attacks are “daily terror in Palestinian lives.” Trump rule narrows “medically frail” exemption for Medicaid work requirements, threatening coverage for millions. Trump administration to drop $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund. Iowa GOP Senate frontrunner warns Iran war becoming “political liability.” Trump administration developing rule to reject asylum claims without interviews, CBS reports. President Gustavo Petro calls Colombia runoff a fight against “mafia fascism,” urges mass mobilization. Russia launches massive overnight strike on Ukraine, killing at least 12. Drone strikes marketplace and hospital in Sudan’s Kubum. Kenyan protests against U.S.-linked Ebola quarantine facility turn deadly. Alleged Kata’ib Hezbollah member pleads not guilty in New York.

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Activists push against Kenyan police officers as they attempt to enter the Ministry of Health carrying a mock coffin during a protest against a U.S.-built Ebola quarantine centre planned to begin operations at Kenya’s Laikipia Air Base, in Nairobi on June 2, 2026. Photo by Luis TATO / AFP via Getty Images.

Ceasefire Negotiations

Trump says Israel and Hezbollah agreed to de-escalate: President Donald Trump said Monday that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to de-escalate after he spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah through mediators. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said no Israeli troops would be “going to Beirut” and that Hezbollah “agreed to stop shooting at Israel.” The Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported later on Monday that the Israeli military had prepared a major strike on Beirut’s southern Dahiyeh district but postponed the operation after the U.S. intervention. Neither Israel nor Hezbollah has confirmed the existence of an agreement. The Lebanese embassy in Washington later claimed that Hezbollah had agreed to an arrangement, proposed by the United States, under which Israel would suspend strikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs in exchange for Hezbollah halting attacks against Israel. In a post on X on Monday night, Netanyahu threatened further escalation in Lebanon, saying, “If Hezbollah does not cease attacking our cities and citizens, Israel will attack terror targets in Beirut.” Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for any cross-border attacks since Trump’s announcement though it has claimed attacks against Israeli troops occupying southern Lebanon. The fourth round of negotiations between the Lebanese government and Israel began in Washington on Tuesday, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Iran warns Israel about its continued attacks on Lebanon, says a ceasefire there is precondition for an agreement: Iran’s central military command, Khatam Al Anbiya, warned Israeli residents about the consequences of following through on Netanyahu’s earlier threats to bomb Dahiyeh and Beirut. “Given the regime’s repeated violations of the ceasefire, if this threat is carried out, we warn residents of the northern areas and military settlements in the occupied territories (northern Israel): If they do not want to be harmed, they should leave the area.” Ebrahim Azizi, chair of the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, published an “urgent warning” Monday urging residents of a broad swath of northern Israel—spanning Kiryat Shmona and Metula south to Haifa and the Galilee—to evacuate immediately. Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also reported in a post on X on Monday that he had told Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri that if Israel’s attack on Lebanon continues, Iran will not only halt U.S. dialogue but “stand firmly” against Israel. Iran’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement Monday accusing the United States of repeatedly violating the mid-April ceasefire agreement through attacks on Iranian commercial shipping, and Israel of “flagrant violations” by continuing operations in Lebanon that have killed and wounded thousands, displaced two million people, and destroyed civilian infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a permanent ceasefire in Lebanon is a prerequisite for any memorandum of understanding with the United States, adding that Tehran is prepared to assist Lebanon in “whatever action that is needed” to help “resistance” (Hezbollah) repel Israeli aggression.

Pakistan, Iran coordinate on Lebanon ceasefire: Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who asked Pakistan to continue supporting de-escalation efforts in Lebanon, according to a readout from the meeting. Dar stressed the importance of protecting the current ceasefire agreement and both sides agreed to remain in close contact.

China renews call for full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Beijing renewed its demand for an immediate and complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory at a UN emergency Security Council session on Monday. China’s representative urged countries with influence to help achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible. Beijing has previously opposed Israel’s expanding ground operation and warned that “Lebanon must not become another Gaza.”

Iran urges UN Security Council to adopt binding measures against Israel: Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi urged the UN Security Council Monday to move “beyond the stage of expressing concern” and adopt “punitive and binding decisions” against Israel, arguing that international law “is not upheld through low-cost and ineffective condemnations.”

Lebanon

Casualty count: At least 3,468 people have been killed, and 10,577 wounded in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Israeli attacks continue on Tuesday: Israeli attacks across southern Lebanon killed at least eight people on Tuesday—including two Syrian workers struck at a plant nursery in Jibchit, and two others killed in drone strikes on a motorcycle and a car in Toul and Ansar, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA). Israeli warplanes also struck a Lebanese civil defense center in Kfarsir. The Israeli military issued a renewed forced displacement order on Tuesday for residents of the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh, citing Hezbollah’s “violation of the ceasefire agreement” as justification for planned strikes on the major urban center. Lebanese civil defense teams recovered six bodies and rescued three wounded survivors on Tuesday from the rubble of a residential building struck by Israel in the town of Marwaniyah in the Sidon district.

Rising casualties in hospital strike: The casualty toll from a Monday strike near Tyre’s Jabal Amel Hospital rose on Tuesday morning to at least four killed and 127 wounded, including 39 members of the hospital’s medical, nursing, and administrative staff, according to NNA. The attack destroyed a nearby building, knocking out the facility’s power, oxygen, and intensive care systems, with journalist Hadi Hoteit reporting the death of some ICU patients after life-sustaining equipment went offline. Jabal Amel was among the last hospitals in southern Lebanon still providing intensive care, surgery, and pediatric services.

Israeli officer killed, seven wounded in drone strike near Beaufort Castle: An Israeli officer was killed, and seven others were wounded in a Hezbollah drone attack near Beaufort Castle on Monday, according to Walla News. Two Israeli soldiers have been killed at the site since Israeli forces seized it over the weekend. A Drop Site breakdown of Hezbollah’s counterattacks on the fort is available here.

Hezbollah continues operations on Monday and Tuesday: Hezbollah launched multiple rocket barrages and drone attacks into northern Israel on Monday, triggering air raid sirens across large parts of the country. The group separately reported conducting 41 military operations on Monday, including strikes on four Merkava tanks, two armored vehicles, an Iron Dome platform, a newly established Israeli command headquarters, and multiple surveillance sites. Hezbollah also said it carried out a series of attacks on Tuesday, including targeting three “Nimr” military vehicles with explosive drones near the town of Zawtar al-Sharqiya. The group also said it struck Israeli forces in Hadatha with rockets and artillery at dawn, forcing them to withdraw.

Lebanon’s war losses could reach $25 billion, finance minister warns: Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said on Tuesday that war-related losses have already exceeded $20 billion and could climb toward $25 billion if Israeli attacks continue, and warned that the full scale of economic and social damage may not become clear until the fighting ends, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran

IRGC strikes container ship MSC Sariska V in Gulf in retaliation for U.S. attack on Iranian vessel: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck the Panama-flagged container ship MSC Sariska V with a cruise missile in retaliation for a U.S. Hellfire missile strike on the cargo vessel Lian Star. The vessel was hit roughly 40 nautical miles southeast of Umm Qasr, Iraq, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency, causing a large explosion and subsequent fire. No injuries were reported. Confirming the strike, the IRGC cited the Swiss-operated MSC Sariska V’s ties to the “American Zionist enemy”; investigations by Al Jazeera and the Palestinian Youth Movement found the company facilitated hundreds of shipments linked to illegal Israeli settlements.

Iran publishes first Hormuz traffic data: Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority released its first operational statistics on Monday, reporting that more than 300 non-Iranian vessels had submitted information for safe passage permits through the Strait of Hormuz since the authority began operations in early May, with oil tankers comprising 42% of requests. China and India were the top destinations among outbound vessels.

U.S. and British soldiers killed in training accident at Erbil Air Base: A U.S. Army soldier and a British soldier died in a non-combat training accident at Erbil Air Base in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on May 31, according to U.S. Army Central, the same day Iran’s IRGC launched ballistic missile strikes against Iranian Kurdish opposition bases in Erbil Province. No connection between the training accident and the Iranian strikes has been established.

Palestine

Casualty count: Over the last 24 hours, one Palestinian was killed and nine were injured across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,942 killed, with 172,967 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 933 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 2,868, while 781 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue on Monday and Tuesday: An Israeli drone strike on the town of Az-Zawayda in central Gaza killed one Palestinian and wounded two others Tuesday, WAFA reported. An Israeli strike on a civilian vehicle in Deir al-Balah killed one man and wounded four others, some critically, Shehab News Agency reported on Monday.

Israeli forces detain four female Birzeit University students: Israeli forces arrested four female Palestinian students in a pre-dawn raid on the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, according to WAFA. The number of Palestinian female detainees is now 89, according to the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, including three minors, three pregnant prisoners, and 19 held without charge. Israel detained over 41 Palestinians in its overnight arrest campaign across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday.

Hamas official lambasts “Board of Peace” Envoy: Senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan charged Nickolay Mladenov, the Trump administration’s High Representative for Gaza, with adopting the Israeli narrative wholesale, failing to condemn any of Israel’s near-daily attacks on the Strip, and making deliberate efforts to sideline Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey—the mediators who brokered the Sharm el-Sheikh ceasefire. “Today we almost see Netanyahu’s face in Mladenov’s image,” Hamdan told Al Jazeera Mubasher, warning that Mladenov risks being remembered as “a partner in the genocide committed against the Palestinian people.”

Palestinian rights groups say Israel using disease and medical neglect as torture in its prisons: Thousands of Palestinian detainees have contracted scabies in Israeli custody due to overcrowding, denial of hygiene supplies, restrictions on bathing, and withheld medical care, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society, citing the case of Azmi Abu Hail, 31, from Dura near Hebron, who has gone over a year without diagnosis or treatment. The group accused prison authorities of using disease, starvation, and medical neglect as tools of torture in Israeli prisons.

UN experts: Escalating settler attacks are “daily terror in Palestinian lives”: Intensifying Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem is being used to forcibly displace Palestinians from their land, UN experts warned Monday. Attacks by settlers, carried out “with the support and acquiescence of the Israeli State,” have become a “daily terror in Palestinian lives” and serve as “an instrument of coercion” facilitating “ethnic cleansing,” the experts said. At least 13 Palestinians were killed and nearly 500 injured in the first five months of 2026 in the occupied West Bank, outpacing figures from previous years.

Israeli forces detain Gaza medical student leaving for studies in Italy: Israeli forces detained a Palestinian medical student from Gaza after he left the Strip via the Kerem Shalom crossing on Monday en route to Italy to continue his studies, according to Quds News. The student, Mahmoud Al-Najjar, was reportedly stopped shortly after departure and taken to an unknown location, with no information about his fate, despite having received approval to travel and being expected at Italy’s Tor Vergata University to pursue medical specialization. He is the sole survivor of his immediate family after an Israeli strike on their home in Jabalia in October 2024 killed his wife, four children, and other relatives. Only 5,836 Palestinians were allowed to evacuate or return to Gaza through Rafah Crossing, out of a total of 18,000 individuals who were supposed to travel under the ceasefire agreement, amid Israeli restrictions on movement.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

A slew of key primary races across the U.S. today: Yesterday’s Drop Site Daily goes into detail about races in California, New Jersey, Montana, New Mexico, Iowa, and South Dakota we are watching most closely. Tonight, Drop Site’s Julian Andreone and Maysa Mustafa will be covering the race in New Jersey’s 12th congressional district, where Adam Hamawy and Sue Altman are competing to replace the seat being vacated by retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

Iowa GOP Senate frontrunner warns Iran war is becoming a “political liability”: Rep. Ashley Hinson , the likely Republican Senate nominee in Iowa, privately told voters last week that the Iran war would become “a political liability for us too” if it drags on much longer, according to an audio obtained by Politico. The candid acknowledgment comes from a Trump loyalist who has repeatedly voted against limiting the president’s military powers. Strait of Hormuz closures have sent fertilizer and diesel prices soaring, teeing up devastation in the state’s agriculture.

Schumer-linked groups and billionaire-backed PACs quietly back moderate Iowa Senate candidate: Millions of dollars in outside spending from groups affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and a billionaire-backed dark money network have quietly flowed into Iowa’s Democratic Senate primary to support state Rep. Josh Turek over progressive challenger state Sen. Zach Wahls , despite Schumer’s denials of involvement in the race, The Lever reported on Monday. The spending network includes Schumer’s Impact PAC, which contributed the maximum $10,000 directly to Turek, and VoteVets, which shares vendors with Schumer’s spending operation and has pumped $8.2 million into the race. Read the full report from our friends at the Lever here.

New from Drop Site: Blue Dog PAC treasurer, Rep. Mike Thompson , gets $1.2 million backing from affiliated super PAC. Blue Dog Action Fund, the super PAC spending arm for a fiscally conservative caucus of House Democrats, has already spent $1,200,000 in ad buys backing Thompson’s bid for reelection this cycle while he sits as treasurer of the Blue Dog Political Action Committee. Half of that is going to ads attacking Thompson’s progressive challenger, Eric Jones . Both are likely to make it to the general in November. Read the full story.

A third of Sen. Susan Collins’ campaign donations tied to AIPAC: Roughly $1.6 million—a third of Sen. Susan Collins ’ campaign contributions—are directly tied to AIPAC, according to a review of her quarterly financial report. In February, Zeteo reported that Collins received more money from AIPAC than from small donors; Collins has repeatedly answered questions about the genocide in Gaza by responding, “I am pro-Israel.”

Trump rule narrows “medically frail” exemption for Medicaid work requirements, threatening coverage for millions: A new Trump administration rule defines “medically frail” so narrowly that people with cancer, HIV/AIDS, and end-stage renal disease would not automatically be exempt from Medicaid work requirements unless their condition significantly impairs their ability to work. The change will cost millions of sick Americans their coverage, advocates say, when the requirements take effect next year. The Congressional Budget Office had already estimated that roughly five million people would lose Medicaid under the work requirement introduced last year, including many who work but cannot manage the paperwork burden.

Trump administration to drop $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund: The Trump administration plans to abandon its controversial $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization” fund—created as part of a settlement of Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS over the leak of his tax returns—after two federal judges moved against it last week and the proposal drew bipartisan pushback on Capitol Hill, two senior administration officials told Axios. “This has become a distraction,” one official said.

Trump administration developing rule to reject asylum claims without interviews: The Trump administration is drafting a regulation that would allow immigration officials to reject asylum applications without interviewing applicants if their cases were filed more than a year after arrival, bypassing a longstanding U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services practice, according to a review of internal documents by CBS. USCIS would put rejected applicants immediately into deportation proceedings, requiring them to plead their cases from the country they are trying to flee, according to CBS’s report.

Albanian anti-corruption prosecutors open investigation into Kushner luxury resort project amid protests : Albania’s special anti-corruption prosecution office, SPAK, opened an investigation into controversial changes to protected land status in the Vjosa-Narta coastal wetland area that opened the door to a luxury resort development linked to Jared Kushner ’s private equity firm Affinity Partners. The planned development includes an uninhabited Adriatic island and several hundred hectares of a protected landscape home to flamingos, seals, and sea turtle nesting sites. The investigation mirrors a 2025 controversy in Serbia that led Affinity Partners to abandon a separate large-scale development there following local anti-corruption probes.

Alleged Kata’ib Hezbollah member pleads not guilty in New York: Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi pleaded not guilty Monday in Manhattan federal court to eight counts, including conspiracy to provide material support to Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Iraqi militia backed by Iran that the U.S. designates as a terrorist organization. Al-Saadi said in response to the plea, “I am not guilty and we are in a war situation,” and “children are being killed by your rockets” before Judge Colleen McMahon ordered him seated.

Other International News

Petro calls Colombia runoff a fight against “mafia fascism,” urges mass mobilization: Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued an expansive statement Monday, casting the upcoming presidential runoff as a historic struggle between democracy and what he called “mafia fascism,” accusing right-wing candidate Abelardo de la Espriella of ties to paramilitary networks and alleging widespread vote-buying of between 150,000 and 200,000 pesos per vote during the first round. Left-wing Colombian presidential candidate Iván Cepeda challenged right-wing rival Abelardo de la Espriella to a public debate on Monday and called for an investigation into what he described as 885,000 electoral irregularities in Sunday’s first-round vote, also alleging foreign interference in the election. The results that have been reported, Drop Site contributor Sasi Alejandre reported from Bogotá, are drawn from a preliminary pre-count; they are not yet binding. Hundreds of young Colombians marched through Bogotá on Monday in a spontaneous show of support for progressive presidential candidate Iván Cepeda.

Russia launches massive overnight strike on Ukraine, killing at least 12: Russia launched 656 drones and 73 missiles at Ukraine overnight Tuesday, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens across Kyiv, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhia. Four people were killed and 58 wounded in Kyiv, while eight were killed and 36 wounded in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Drone strikes marketplace and hospital in Sudan’s Kubum: A long-range drone struck a crowded marketplace and rural hospital in the South Darfur town of Kubum, killing and wounding multiple civilians, according to Sudan Tribune. The attack comes amid escalating clashes between the Salamat and Beni Halba tribes in the region—both aligned with the RSF. A local doctor treating the wounded accused the RSF of launching the strike from Nyala to provide air support for one faction.

Hotel giant quits Cuba, citing shortages and looming U.S. sanctions: Canadian hotel group Blue Diamond Resorts announced it is ending all operations in Cuba, where it managed 62 hotels, citing flight reductions, fuel and power shortages, water scarcity, supply chain disruptions, and difficulties obtaining food and medicine, and ahead of U.S. sanctions on companies that do business with the country’s GAESA, expected to go into effect on June 5.

Armenia rejects Russian demand for immediate EU referendum: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan rebuffed a Russian demand—delivered by President Vladimir Putin during a phone call Monday—to hold an immediate referendum on leaving the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union in favor of the EU, calling the request “unreasonable” and saying any such vote before Armenia formally applies for EU candidate status remains “purely theoretical.” Russia has sharply escalated pressure on Armenia ahead of its early June parliamentary elections, recalling its ambassador over the weekend and suspending fish and seafood imports from Armenia.

Five Mozambicans killed in xenophobic attacks in South Africa: At least five Mozambican nationals were killed in xenophobic attacks in the southern coastal city of Mossel Bay over the weekend, the Mozambican government said Monday, with roughly 800 Mozambicans caught up in the violence. 300 have already returned home, and more than 500 others were sheltered in the Western Cape Province awaiting repatriation.

Kenyan protests against U.S.-linked Ebola quarantine facility: Two people were killed during protests against an Ebola quarantine facility for American citizens at a military base in central Kenya, Reuters reports, though the circumstances of their deaths remain unclear. On Tuesday, Kenya’s High Court ordered the country’s government to publicly disclose the details of its agreement with the U.S. regarding the facility, which will reportedly reserve 50 beds for U.S. citizens at Kenya’s Laikipia Air Base, and extended orders halting the installation’s establishment until more information was available. Kenya’s president, William Ruto, has defended the facility as “not…different from all the other facilities that we have across Kenya.” Five healthcare workers infected with Ebola in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo have recovered and been discharged from the Evangelical Medical Center in Bunia, hospital director Calvin Ambitapio told Drop Site’s Godfrey Olukya on Monday, describing their recovery as “encouraging” and noting that he expected more recoveries soon.

Oxford Union vows to host Piker and Uygur remotely: The Oxford Union said Monday it will proceed with its June 6 event featuring Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur after the UK Home Office revoked both of their travel authorizations on the grounds that their presence would not be “conducive to the public good,” announcing it would host the pair remotely. Union President Arwa Elrayess called the last-minute intervention “a direct threat to free expression” and said the organization would not seek “a permission slip from the state” for the events it chooses to host.

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