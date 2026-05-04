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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

I don't have time at the moment to read the entire Daily, so I'm just going to grab this out of the summary and leave it here for people to sit with:

"**Trump fast-tracks $8 billion in arms sales to Israel and Gulf states. Israeli weekend attacks on Lebanon kill at least 60. Over 1,600 Israeli settler and army attacks in April. Adalah: Flotilla activists beaten, held in stress positions and blindfolded in Israeli custody. Israeli forces kill expectant father in Nablus at the moment his wife delivers their first child.**"

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Dav Cer's avatar
Dav Cer
7h

Another "Trump special" ceasefire like the one in Gaza where the Zionists have been killing Palestinians every day since implemented.

I feel like I'm in an alternate universe where we just watch Genocide and Ethnic Cleansing on TV.

People are remembered as EVIL for doing exactly this in the 30's and 40's. There is a correlation between Hitler, Goebbels, Bormann, Eichmann, Himmler, etc. Ben Gvir ? Smotrich ?

So is Trump or Netanyahu Mussolini ?

https://www.warhistoryonline.com/war-articles/hitlers-inner-circle-the-10-most-powerful-men-in-nazi-germany.html

WE will be remembered. This could not be happening without US weapons and political cover.

Who we are: Was it really "worth it" to kill 500,000 Iraqi children to get rid of our one-time buddy (when he attacked Iran) ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nP_VnVlFhXU

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