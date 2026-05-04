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Safir Ahmed's avatar
Safir Ahmed
8h

Thanks for this detailed report, and for always covering the Iranian view, something our corporate media never does.

The Iranians clearly seem to be the sane and anti-war party in this conflict. Trouble is, we are dealing with a narcissist in Trump who hates "losing," and who seems to be a puppet for a war-mongering Netanyahu.

May sanity prevail and may God stop more death and destruction by our nation and Israel.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
8h

This is all so unnecessary and horrific. This situation **never needed to happen**. This is a war of vanity, a war of ego, a war of profane stupidity.

"FDD" is an organization that we Americans can safely marry to the likes of AIPAC:

"The White House lifted language whole cloth from the FDD in crafting its justification for the Iran war and Trump’s team publishes dubious charts created by FDD about Iranian nuclear enrichment. Nick Stewart, managing director of advocacy at FDD’s lobbying arm, was recently added to the Iran negotiating team headed by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner."

Looking forward to the next time Trita Parsi is on Drop Site Live.

Thanks again to everyone at Drop Site News.

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