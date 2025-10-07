Drop Site News

George Leone
6h

The ongoing massacre in Gaza is beyond comprehension. 92 Palestinians murdered every day for two years—this is not a conflict; it’s a genocide. These numbers don’t even begin to capture the depth of the horror—thousands of lives wiped out, families torn apart, entire neighborhoods erased. The systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and aid distribution sites, is not just collateral damage; it's deliberate, calculated, and brutal. Gaza is being suffocated, and the world’s silence is complicity.

The political framing of this situation does nothing to change the fact that innocent people are being slaughtered daily. The international community has failed to act, and it is time for that to end. Israel’s atrocities must be met with accountability, not blind support or empty diplomacy. The U.S. and the rest of the so-called international community must stop shielding the genocidal actions of Israel and instead demand an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted humanitarian aid, and a real path to justice.

Every moment of delay means more bloodshed. The genocide in Gaza must end now.

Jon Notabot
5h

This -

"Project Esther pays U.S. influencers up to $900,000 to post frequently, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calling social media Israel’s “eighth front” and its “most important WEAPON today.”" (emphasis added)

