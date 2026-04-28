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Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
8h

Just keeps on getting better and better(not!). Speaking of which, it's more important than ever that the search for justice continues! The work that the Hind Rajab Foundation is doing to track down and bring Israeli criminals to justice is one that is vital in the effort to hold Israel accountable.  Let us hope they will also turn their sights on the criminal leaders of the countries of the west who are co-perpetrators of these crimes.

Find out what they’re doing here:

https://www.hindrajabfoundation.org

The least we can do is donate to help them:

Support the Hind Rajab Foundation

https://donate.stripe.com/cN228hbY5g7jaM84gg

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Chris Hayzlett's avatar
Chris Hayzlett
2hEdited

Hard hitting, illusion breaking, fact based reporting! I am so proud to have supported Drop Site from day 1!

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