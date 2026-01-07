Drop Site News

George Leone
13h

What’s being described here isn’t “pressure” or “sanctions,” it’s open piracy and regime-change colonialism. Seizing foreign-flagged tankers, announcing indefinite U.S. control over another country’s oil, threatening officials with personal targeting, and killing dozens of security personnel in a raid—all without congressional authorization—used to be called acts of war. Trump’s line that “Bush didn’t keep the oil” isn’t a gaffe; it’s the thesis. The same lawlessness abroad is mirrored at home: mass arrests, funding freezes for the poor, and criminalization of dissent. This isn’t about democracy or human rights—it’s about force, extraction, and setting the precedent that power, not law, decides sovereignty.

John alder
12h

All of these stupid thoughts trump is having make me wish he would do what scarecrow did in the wizard of oz and got himself brain, lets pitch I for trip to the wizard of oz for trump

