Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gretchen Smurr's avatar
Gretchen Smurr
1d

Thank you -for calling it what it is a kidnapping- I appreciate the on the ground reporting- this is why I subscribe and what we need from our media.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Siobhan's avatar
Siobhan
1d

So now the US government kidnaps heads of state—I’m speechless 😶

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
25 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture