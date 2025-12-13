Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
5h

Reporting like this makes it impossible to hide behind euphemisms like “precision” or “counterterrorism.” When airstrikes kill infants, wipe out families, and leave entire towns emptied of civilians, something is profoundly wrong—regardless of who the intended target was. AFRICOM’s silence only deepens the sense that Somali lives are treated as disposable. Accountability, transparency, and an end to collective punishment should be the bare minimum, not an afterthought.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
A stands for privacy's avatar
A stands for privacy
6h

Everything than peace in the world

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture