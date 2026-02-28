Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

U.S. and Israel Attack Iran as Trump Announces Regime Change War

In this special Drop Site News broadcast, Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim speak with Iranian-American analyst Hooman Majd and Ali Abunimah of Electronic Intifada.
Drop Site News's avatar
Drop Site News
Feb 28, 2026

The U.S. and Israel continue to attack Iran in a massive bombing campaign that President Donald Trump characterized as the start of a regime change war. Tehran has launched an unprecedented series of retaliatory attacks at U.S. military bases and other targets across the region and has hit Israel with a series of intense missile strikes. There are widespread reports that the US-led attacks have killed senior Iranian leadership.

In this special Drop Site News broadcast, Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim speak with Hooman Majd, an Iranian-American analyst and author who served as an advisor to former Iranian President Mohammad Khatami, and Ali Abunimah, one of the founders of Electronic Intifada, who is in Amman, Jordan.

Read all of Drop Site’s coverage of Iran here.

Share

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture