FROM DROP SITE: Israel Intensifies the Killing in Gaza as the World Looks Away.

U.S. launches strikes on Iran, citing downed Apache helicopter. IRGC strikes U.S. military bases in response. President Donald Trump says Iran must “pay the price.” Iran condemns U.S. strikes as illegal, warns Gulf states, and calls for UN Security Council action. U.S. attack on Iranian water reservoirs reportedly leave 20,000 without drinking water. Tanker catches fire off Oman coast, one casualty and two missing. Israel continues attacks on Lebanon. Israeli forces abduct municipal official, worker in southern Lebanon. Erdogan says Israeli aggression threatens Turkey and the world. Likud says Netanyahu will seek reelection. Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel is blocking 16,500 patients from seeking medical care abroad. Amnesty accuses Israel of state-driven ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. Six western nations impose coordinated sanctions over Israeli settler violence in West Bank. Israeli soldier shoots and kills seven-month-old Palestinian infant in Hebron, B’Tselem footage shows. Primary results in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada. DCCC faces Democratic backlash after $135,000 intervention in California primary backfires. U.S. inflation hits three-year high of 4.2% in May. ICE detention of babies and toddlers has increased tenfold under Trump, new analysis finds. Government Accountability Office report finds mismanagement, detainee deaths, and wasted millions at Texas ICE facility. Pakistan air raids kill civilians including children in Afghanistan, Kabul says. Anti-immigrant riots erupt in Belfast. Brazil intercepts 108 Cuban migrants in single day.

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Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks at his Primary Election event on June 9, 2026 in Blue Hill, Maine. Photo by CJ Gunther/Getty Images.

Iran and Ceasefire

U.S. launches strikes on Iran, citing downed Apache helicopter: The U.S. military launched strikes against Iran overnight framing the operation as “a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression” and an act of “self-defense” following the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz Monday that President Donald Trump blamed on Iran. The strikes targeted the Iranian Gulf cities of Sirik, Jask, and Bandar Abbas, according to Iranian state media, as well as Qeshm Island. U.S. Central Command later announced it had completed its strikes, saying Air Force and Navy fighter jets used precision munitions to target Iranian air defense systems, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites. No specifics about casualties from the attacks, or the extent of damage, were initially reported by the Iranians or the U.S. military.

IRGC strikes U.S. military bases in response: In response to the U.S. strikes, Iran launched a series of drone and missile attacks on American bases in Jordan, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed Wednesday it struck 21 targets at U.S. air and naval bases across the region, including Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan. It claimed it employed long-range solid-fuel missiles to destroy four targets including F-35 fighter hangars and a command and control center, according to Khabar Fouri. The IRGC also reiterated its earlier claim of shooting down a U.S. MQ-9 drone over Jam County in Bushehr Province, warning that “the consequences of any renewed aggression lie with the American enemy.”

Trump says Iran must “pay the price”: President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran is taking “too long to negotiate a deal” and that “now they will have to pay the price” as a result. He again repeated unsubstantiated claims that Iran’s military capacity has been depleted in the war in a post on Truth Social. “They have been completely defeated. Iran is all talk and no action. The Bully of the Middle East is DEAD!!! They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!,” Trump wrote. His comments came two days after he suggested that a deal to end the war could be reached in a matter of days.

Iran condemns U.S. strikes as illegal, warns Gulf states, and calls for UN Security Council action: Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned Tuesday’s U.S. strikes on southern Iran as “savage attacks” and a “flagrant violation” of the UN Charter carried out under the “pretext” of a downed Apache helicopter. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that foreign military forces operating near Iran are at “constant risk on account of their own human errors, plain accidents, or potentially being caught in crossfire.” Araghchi said, “To reduce risk, the best solution is for foreign forces to exit, as soon as possible, an environment which will never be hospitable to a hostile presence.” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that continuing negotiations will be “under study” following the U.S. strikes. “Unfortunately, the United States is damaging this diplomatic process through the contradictory messages it sends, its repeated shifts in positions and demands, and, worst of all, through repeated violations of the ceasefire,” Baqaei said, according to Iranian media.

Attack on water reservoirs leave 20,000 without drinking water: A reported U.S. attack on two water reservoirs in southern Iran has left 20,000 people without access to drinking water, according to their Mizan news agency. In a statement, the local Iranian water utility company said the reservoirs were “targeted and completely destroyed” on Wednesday morning in U.S. strikes in the Bemani area of Sirik in southern Iran.

Tanker catches fire off Oman coast, one casualty and two missing: A tanker was on fire on Wednesday morning, approximately 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar off the coast of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations. The UKMTO reported one casualty and two crew members missing following an engine room blaze; the cause of the fire was not given. Another incident was reported by the UKMTO off the coast of Yemen, where a gunboat reportedly fired on a shipping vessel. The vessel was approached by a small craft carrying six armed individuals, the office said, and the exchange of fire forced the shipping vessel to turn away.

Iran urges IAEA board members to resist U.S. attempts to weaponize nuclear watchdog: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi sent a letter Wednesday to foreign ministers represented on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s board of governors urging them not to allow the watchdog to be used as a “U.S. political instrument,” as the board’s quarterly meeting got underway in Vienna, where it is slated to discuss a U.S.-drafted resolution against Iran’s nuclear program. Araghchi called the resolution “politically motivated” and “made in bad faith,” saying the United States bears responsibility for the current crisis and should not be permitted to exploit the IAEA to justify “illegal measures” against Iran.

Russia calls for restraint: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called for both the U.S. and Iran to “immediately cease military attacks” on Wednesday. Zakharova did note that the initial blame for the region’s unrest lies with the U.S. and Israel, however, saying that this round follows “the unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Lebanon

Killed and wounded: At least 3,696 people have been killed, and 11,413 wounded, in Israeli attacks on Lebanon since March 2, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Israeli attacks killed at least 30 people, and wounded 92 others, over the past day, the Ministry reported.

Israel continues attacks on Lebanon: Israeli attacks on Tyre and surrounding areas in southern Lebanon killed 13 people and wounded 15 others Wednesday, Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported, with nine killed and seven wounded in the town of Tayr Debba, three killed and three wounded in Deir Qanoun, and at least one person killed and five wounded in Tyre itself as rescue teams worked to clear rubble. The Israeli military issued forced displacement orders on Wednesday for residents of the towns Ansariyeh, Ghassaniyeh, and Houmine El Faouqa in southern Lebanon, Israeli aircraft also struck the town of el-Buss on Sour’s outskirts on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding nine, according to the NNA. In Ansarieh, south of Saida, Israeli drones carried out at least five strikes in less than 45 minutes on Tuesday. One Syrian national and another person were killed when a motorcycle was struck, according to L’Orient Today. Locals report that Israeli drones repeatedly targeted moving vehicles and access roads, hindering Lebanese rescue efforts.

Israeli forces abduct municipal official, worker in southern Lebanon: Israeli forces abducted two men in the southern Lebanese town of Kfarshouba on Wednesday while they were carrying out water pumping operations for local residents, according to NNA. The Agency identified the pair as municipal council member Mohammed Hassan al-Hajj and worker Ahmed Salah Diab, saying they were operating the town’s water supply system when an Israeli patrol detained them and took them to an unknown location. The Israeli military later confirmed it had apprehended two individuals in southern Lebanon, stating to AFP that troops identified “two suspected individuals” who they claim approached soldiers in Lebanese territory, and were taken to Israel for “further questioning.”

Erdogan says Israeli aggression threatens Turkey and the world: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that Israeli attacks on Syria and Lebanon have reached a point where they threaten Turkey directly, telling his parliament that “if the Israeli thuggery is not stopped, the consequences will be borne by the entire region and all of humanity.”

Palestine

Killed and wounded: Over the last 24 hours, three Palestinians were killed—one recovered from under the rubble, and two due to wounds sustained in earlier attacks—and five injured in Israeli attacks across Gaza. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 has risen to 72,991 killed, with 173,212 injured. Since October 11, the first full day of the so-called ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 981 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 3,104, while 783 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Likud says Netanyahu will seek reelection: Israel’s Likud Party said Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will seek re-election in Israel’s upcoming vote—which must be held by October—after President Donald Trump appeared to cast doubt on his candidacy, telling ABC News chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl “I don’t know, he’s had an amazing career. Does he want to continue?”

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel is blocking 16,500 patients from seeking medical care abroad : More than 16,500 Palestinians requiring medical treatment abroad are being prevented by Israel from leaving the enclave, despite a nominal ceasefire in place since October, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Tuesday. The ministry warned that Israel was “killing patients with delays” by limiting Rafah crossing access to three days per week and allocating just one day per week for medical evacuations at the Karem Abu Salem crossing. Acting Undersecretary Maher Shamia called on human rights organizations to pressure Israel to allow free movement, adding that many patients could be treated locally if Israel also ceased blocking reconstruction of Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure, which Israel has systematically destroyed.

Amnesty accuses Israel of state-driven ethnic cleansing of Palestinians : Amnesty International has accused Israel of a state-driven campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting Palestinian Bedouins in the occupied West Bank and committing the crime against humanity of forcible transfer. According to UN data, at least 117 predominantly Bedouin and herding Palestinian communities have faced either full or partial displacement between January 2023 and April 2026. In a 149-page report titled “Erasing Anything Palestinian,” Amnesty details how the ethnic cleansing campaign is an integral and organized part of state policy. “Over the past three and a half years Israeli authorities have accelerated a state-sponsored campaign of ethnic cleansing in the West Bank, uprooting, dispossessing and forcibly transferring Palestinian communities. This is not the work of rogue actors or what the international community has repeatedly labelled as extremist settlers, organizations or one or two ministers. What we are witnessing is deliberate, state-led annexation, in complete violation of international law unfolding before the eyes of the entire world,” Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said in a statement.

Six western nations impose coordinated sanctions over Israeli settler violence in West Bank: The United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, France, New Zealand, and Norway imposed coordinated sanctions Tuesday, targeting networks financing and enabling settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. France additionally banned Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, three settler group leaders, and 21 settlers from entering the country. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told parliament that British citizens and businesses should conduct no economic or financial activities in illegal Israeli settlements, saying the Israeli government’s condemnations of settler violence “ring hollow when there is scant accountability.” Amnesty International called the measures “a step, but not enough.”

Israel seizes Palestinian land in Jenin for military base: Israel has issued an order to seize Palestinian land in the Al-Jabariyat area overlooking Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank to build a military base, according to +972 Magazine—marking the first such seizure in Area A since the Oslo Accords established full Palestinian civil and security control over the territory in 1995. Rights groups warned that the move is part of a broader effort to expand Israeli military and settlement control around Jenin, where more than 18,000 Palestinians have already been displaced following an Israeli military assault in January 2025.

Israeli soldier shoots and kills seven-month-old Palestinian infant in Hebron, B’Tselem footage shows: Footage released Tuesday by the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem shows an Israeli soldier opening fire on a Palestinian family’s car as it slowed to a stop in Hebron on June 5, shooting seven-month-old Sam Abu Haikal in the head and killing him, and wounding both of his parents. B’Tselem said the footage shows the car posed “no danger” to the soldiers and was far from their position when they opened fire; it also shows the soldiers leaving the scene without providing aid to the infant or his injured mother.

Gaza killings escalate as world’s attention shifts to Iran and Lebanon: An eight-year-old boy, Jad Suleiman, was killed by shrapnel from an Israeli airstrike Monday while walking home from school in the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza. Drop Site reported from Shifa hospital where his father clutched his son’s bloodied backpack and asked, “What was his crime?” As global attention shifts to the wars on Iran and Lebanon, and Gaza’s so-called ceasefire enters its ninth month, the genocide there continues to intensify. May was the deadliest month of 2026 for Palestinians in Gaza, with at least 119 killed including 19 children according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, and at least 46 more have been killed in the first nine days of June alone. Israel has also restricted the entry of life essentials into Gaza, allowing only 36% of agreed-upon aid and 15% of required fuel—leaving 77% of Gaza’s population facing acute food insecurity, according to the World Food Program. Read the full report from Abdel Qader Sabbah and Sharif Abdel Kouddous here.

U.S. News

By Julian Andreone, with Ryan Grim. Have a tip on Capitol Hill? Email Andreone at Julian@dropsitenews.com.

Primary results in Maine, South Carolina, Nevada: First-time candidate Graham Platner , a veteran and oyster farmer, won the Maine Democratic primary on Tuesday, setting up to face incumbent Sen. Susan Collins in the state’s general election in November. Addressing the controversies that surfaced throughout his primary campaign, Platner said in his victory speech, “If you believe, as I do, that we can change our politics and change our country, then you must also believe that people can change. And the reason I believe that is because I have lived it.” In the same speech, he attacked Collins for having “never met a war she didn’t like,” and for being “as spineless and corrupt as the establishment she now serves.” Sen. Lindsey Graham won the South Carolina Republican primary Tuesday with more than half the vote, avoiding a runoff and putting himself on track for a fifth Senate term in a state that has not sent a Democrat to the Senate since 2005. Graham defeated five challengers including businessman Mark Lynch , who drew support from prominent MAGA critics of the Iran war—including former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene , Steve Bannon , and former counterterrorism official Joe Kent . Graham outspent the field heavily, raising $18 million dollars in the race, and received a last-minute telendorsement from President Donald Trump. Rep. Nancy Mace failed to advance to a runoff Tuesday in the South Carolina Republican gubernatorial primary. Trump-backed Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Attorney General Alan Wilson advanced to a June 23 runoff, extending Trump’s recent streak of successfully ousting Republican defectors from his agenda. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo and Democrat Aaron Ford won their respective primaries Tuesday in Nevada, officially setting up what Cook Political Report rates as the only toss-up governor’s race featuring a Republican incumbent, in a state Lombardo won by fewer than 2 percentage points in 2022. Ford, who previously served as the state’s top Senate Democrat and attorney general, is seeking to become Nevada’s first Black governor, and has sought to tie Lombardo to President Donald Trump’s record on tariffs, Medicaid cuts in a state where roughly one in three residents rely on the program, and Iran war-driven gas prices that rank among the highest in the country. Lombardo enters the general election with a significant fundraising advantage—his campaign and allied groups have spent roughly $8.5 million on ads since January compared to Ford’s $67,000.

California primary results continue to come in: Trump-endorsed former Fox News host Steve Hilton secured the second spot in California’s November gubernatorial election Tuesday, defeating progressive billionaire Tom Steyer and setting up a contest between Hilton and former Biden administration Health Secretary Xavier Becerra . Randy Villegas , a Bernie Sanders -backed progressive and single-payer health care supporter, defeated moderate Democratic state lawmaker Jasmeet Bains on Tuesday to advance to a runoff against Republican Rep. David Valadao in California’s redrawn Central Valley battleground district, despite the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee intervening on Bains’s behalf through its Red to Blue program. Bains also received nearly a half a million dollars in ad support from pro-Israel groups. Villegas has called for curtailing U.S. support for Israel’s military actions. Progressive challenger Mai Vang holds the lead in California’s 7th congressional district Tuesday with 95% of votes reported, according to the Associated Press. Vang is attempting to unseat incumbent Democrat Doris Matsui in the Sacramento-area seat.

DCCC faces Democratic backlash after $135,000 intervention in California primary backfires: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has reportedly been riven after spending $135,000 to boost Jasmeet Bains in California’s 22nd district primary. Rep. Adelita Grijalva of Arizona told Axios that it was “deeply disappointing that the DCCC tried to tip the scales in a very competitive Democratic primary,” and said the intervention personally motivated her to campaign harder for Villegas, while a second House Democrat said the spending “was weird” given that multiple caucuses had already made a different decision. Serious conversations are now underway with DCCC chair Suzan DelBene and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries over demands that the committee either stop intervening in primaries altogether or distribute support equally across the party’s ideological factions, with Villegas backers calling on the DCCC to now back him with the same resources it gave Bains.

U.S. inflation hits three-year high of 4.2% in May: U.S. inflation rose to a three-year high of 4.2 percent in May, up from 3.8 percent in April and more than double the 2.4 percent rate recorded in late February when the Middle East conflict began, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday, with energy accounting for more than 60 percent of the monthly price increase as gasoline and diesel costs have risen roughly 40 percent since the war began. Core inflation, stripping out food and energy, edged up to 2.9 percent, while food prices also continued to climb.

ICE detention of babies and toddlers has increased tenfold under Trump, new analysis finds: ICE held an average of 25 babies and toddlers per day between January 2025 and March 2026—ten times the rate under President Joe Biden—with at least 500 children aged 3 and under spending time in custody since Trump took office and at least 175 held beyond a court-mandated 20-day limit, according to a new analysis by The Marshall Project and MS NOW of federal immigration records. Parents detained at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas, the primary family detention facility operated by private prison company CoreCivic , described children stopping eating, regressing in speech development, and contracting repeated illnesses amid inadequate medical care.

GAO report finds mismanagement, detainee deaths, and wasted millions at Texas ICE facility: A federal Government Accountability Office report released Tuesday found that ICE’s Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss in El Paso—which became the nation’s largest immigration detention facility after rushing to open in August before construction was complete—suffered from unsafe conditions that contributed to three detainee deaths in six months, a tuberculosis outbreak, a detainee escape, and a lost loaded firearm, while wasting millions of taxpayer dollars on an inexperienced contractor with no prior detention experience. Evidence in the January death of 55-year-old Cuban migrant Geraldo Lunas Campos , whose outside autopsy ruled the cause homicide by asphyxia after he was held down by guards, was found to be “missing or destroyed,” while a Nicaraguan detainee died by suicide after staff placed him in a room without a vision panel and left him unattended for intervals exceeding 15 minutes.

SoFi Stadium food workers reach deal but threaten to strike if ICE appears at World Cup matches: UNITE HERE Local 11, which represents food and beverage workers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, reached a wage agreement Tuesday with food contractor Legends Global ahead of Friday’s U.S. World Cup opener but reserved the contractual right to walk off the job if ICE agents appear at the stadium during matches. The union, which has represented predominantly immigrant hotel and restaurant workers in Los Angeles since the late 1980s and played a central role in turning California from a purple to a deep-blue state through Latino organizing drives in the 1990s and 2000s, said it would strike if it determined “in good faith that federal immigration enforcement threatens worker safety during a World Cup match.” Read more about Local 11 in the latest from Harold Meyerson at The American Prospect here.

DIA raises Israel counterintelligence threat to “critical,” highest level, amid spying allegations: The Defense Intelligence Agency has reportedly elevated its counterintelligence threat assessment for Israel to “critical”—its highest designation, now ranking the U.S. ally above some adversaries—after American personnel in Israel discovered spyware on their phones. Targets of the alleged eavesdropping include Steve Witkoff, Trump’s top Iran negotiator, Undersecretary of Defense Elbridge Colby, and Michael DiMino IV, the Pentagon’s senior Middle East policy director; the DIA report also details Israeli military officers planting listening devices at DIA headquarters in 2021 and Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service attempting to bug a Secret Service vehicle last year. Drop Site’s Julian Andreone reported from Capitol Hill on lawmakers’ reactions to the findings. His interviews are available here.

Other International News

Pakistan air raids kill civilians including children in Afghanistan, Kabul says: Pakistan carried out air strikes Wednesday on Afghanistan’s Kunar, Khost, and Paktika provinces, with Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar claiming 26 Pakistani Taliban (TTP) fighters were killed. Afghanistan’s Taliban government said the dead included 11 children, one woman, and an elderly man, with 14 more women and children wounded; an Afghan government spokesman condemned the raids as a “humanitarian crime and act of aggression.” The strikes, the deadliest in weeks following a period of relative calm, came in response to a series of recent TTP attacks on Pakistani security posts, including a June 9 assault that killed six paramilitary constabulary members.

Anti-immigrant riots erupt in Belfast: Hundreds of masked protesters torched vehicles, a bus, and a building in Belfast on Tuesday after a 30-year-old Sudanese man was charged with attempted murder following a knife attack that left a man in his 40s with severe injuries. Crowds also gathered in the nearby town of Antrim. Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill condemned what she called “groups of masked men burning families out of their homes” as “disgusting cowardice,” while Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson declared a “critical incident” and appealed for calm.

Ukrainian drone strikes hit museum and oil refinery targets: Ukrainian drones struck the historic Panorama Museum in Russian-occupied Crimea, as well as key Russian energy infrastructure including oil refineries in the Samara region. The attacks disrupted transport routes into Crimea adding to fuel shortages and rationing on the peninsula. The infrastructure strikes come amid an intensified strategy by Kyiv aimed at raising the economic cost of the war by hitting energy assets far from the front lines.

Brazil intercepts 108 Cuban migrants in single day: Brazilian federal police intercepted 108 Cuban nationals in a single day Monday—the largest such operation ever recorded in the country’s Roima state—arresting five human smugglers as part of Operation Safe Route. Many of those rescued in the operation reported they had gone without food for at least two days. The surge is part of an exodus from the island in response to a U.S.-imposed fuel blockade that since January has blocked virtually all foreign oil from reaching Cuba, triggering island-wide blackouts and acute shortages of food and medication. Cuban refugee applications in Brazil surpassed those from Venezuelans in 2025, exceeding 40,000 requests.

Private company secures oil deal in Cuba: A Florida energy company has signed an agreement to store and sell U.S. fuel inside Cuba, creating the first mechanism for large-scale gasoline and diesel deliveries aimed at the island’s private sector rather than the state, the Miami Herald reported. Coral Gables-based Vanguard Energy will lease storage facilities from Cuba’s state fuel company while retaining ownership and control of the fuel, which will be sold to vetted private businesses, embassies, religious groups and humanitarian organizations. The deal, enabled by the Trump administration’s oil blockade, which permits fuel exports only for private economic activity, could ease Cuba’s severe energy shortages and lower fuel costs. Supporters say it may open the door to broader market reforms, while critics question how authorities will prevent fuel diversion to the Cuban government. The deal comes as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk warned that oil restrictions imposed by the U.S. on Cuba are causing widespread harm to the population and endangering lives, urging that these sanctions be lifted.

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