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Lynn Biddle's avatar
Lynn Biddle
4h

Of course Israel is spying on us. A country that commits genocide can't be expected to abide by any other rules of fairness or justice.

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Anne Thacker's avatar
Anne Thacker
3h

Thank you for this concise and detailed news summary. You have saved me several hours of trying to keep up...Free Palestine...

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