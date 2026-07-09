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huey
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"U.S. to remove Syria from list of “state sponsors of terror”..Shouldn't Israel be on the list of state sponsor of terror..Look what Israel has done to the Palestinians in GAZA..it doesn't get more terrible than killing over 20,000..Palestinian children.

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