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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
3hEdited

Mission Impossible: JD Vance sent to Switzerland for negotiations with Iran while Trump and Israel undermine him. All while GOP and AIPAC affiliates undermine US elections and the administration undermines Central American elections… with apparent success.

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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
3h

Even a shepherd in Outer Mongolia knows Israel never stops killing innocent people. It is immoral to its core. The worst terrorist organization in the world is the Israeli military. All the IDF should be in prison. It's good to see Iran beating Israel. Comeuppance at last for that little rouge "state," the least democratic on earth. It has no right to exist in Palestine. It will have to move elsewhere. But they will use the Samson option if totally cornered. They are that stupid and inferior. Think how much better the world would be without the US and Israel.

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