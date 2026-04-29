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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
4h

Here's a look at **exactly** why Democratic voters like myself are less than committed to the Party at this point:

"The Lever show Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, urged colleagues to support a five-year reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act on April 17—the same day he publicly posted that such an extension was “not acceptable”—with internal committee staff explicitly stating that “Ranking Member Himes recommends a ‘yes’ vote on the bill.”"

If only Democratic Leadership had some way of knowing just how risky a game they're playing - on top of GOP/ Trump efforts to screw voters...

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Reldas's avatar
Reldas
20m

In China Trump’s tagline is “build the Chinese nation comrade” because almost everything he does seems to end up making China great again lol.

Long live the motherland.

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