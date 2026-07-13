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huey's avatar
huey
3hEdited

RE ESCALATES...I like that but what else can you expect with a president that acts like a 10 year old spoiled brat.

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Istvan Kash's avatar
Istvan Kash
4h

The Republican Party has cemented its position as an authoritarian cult. The Democratic Party establishment has cemented its knives out position against progressive change and opposition to the status quo. The Zionist uniparty control of the US government is carrying on business as usual. Meanwhile Trump fiddles as the world burns.

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