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huey's avatar
huey
3h

Israel kills in Lebanon, Israel kills in Iran, Israel kills in GAZA, Israel kills in the West bank & Trump gives Netanyahu high fives and bombs to keep the GENOCIDE going.

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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
3h

This is one way that **Blue** MAGA is purposefully tearing down the left side of the Democratic Party - more specifically, "*any** ecosystem in which progressive values may turn into possible action. This is scorched earth action against anything **resembling** left of whatever "center" passes for now. They'll burn the party down to save their own status. They'll let America burn for the same. **No votes for corporate Democrats, Israel apologists, AI firsters, or killing-machine industry cheerleaders.** Not now, not ever.** If their sole platform is "look how **bad** Trump is", they're not serious about fixing anything. Talk about what you're doing that's **right**.

"The DNC’s internal autopsy of Democrats’ 2024 defeat largely sidesteps a thorough examination of the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S.-backed Israeli assault on Gaza—despite acknowledging the issue cost Kamala Harris significant support—with people familiar with the document describing it to Crooked Media’s Matt Berg as “strikingly sparse” and “a few dozen pages of gobbledygook” with little original data. The DNC has refused to release the full report. Drop Site is sharing a petition calling on DNC Chair Ken Martin to release the full unredacted 2024 election autopsy report."

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