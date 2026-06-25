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Jon Notabot's avatar
Jon Notabot
7h

The Establishment doxxing itself -

"New York Attorney General Letitia James criticized the move. “All of us are a little frustrated with the Democratic Party. But you don’t blow it up,” James told CNN. “That’s what MAGA has done.” Mamdani responded that “the Democratic Party is its voters,” and New Yorkers are backing “a new kind of politics” centered on the working class."

MAGA didn't "blow up" the Democratic Party - it blew up the Republican Party. That's the first correction.

And no, we're not "a little frustrated" with the Democratic Party - we're infuriated. The Democratic Party as is will not - can not - meet the demands of its voters, which is exactly why you **do** "blow it up".

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