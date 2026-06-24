Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
1h

Every time Congo’s suffering is treated as a business opportunity for intelligence veterans and billionaire fixers, the pattern becomes clearer: the world’s most powerful networks don’t just exploit conflict—they help shape it. This is exactly the kind of reporting mainstream outlets look away from

Reply
Share
Bardar Rabbit's avatar
Bardar Rabbit
18m

Regarding the Afghan refugees who have been being "housed" in the UAE and for whom it is now proposed they go to the DNC -- given that many of those refugees were transported out of Afghanistan by NGOs like Black Feather, could that have been engineered on purpose in order to create the living bodies needed for the actual mining (e.g. human trafficking)?

Note that the founder of Black Feather is Joe Robert, III. His father, Joe Robert, Jr. was long-time best-buddies with Jim Kimsey - a former Army Ranger and a major financial backer of Triple Canopy.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture