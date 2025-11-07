Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robele Baker's avatar
Robele Baker
8h

The implication of both stories is that the American Government knew, allowed, facilitated and aided Epstein, his cover-up, and his eventual demise. Great work dropsite

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gina's avatar
Gina
7h

This is the real story about Epstein. Sadly, no one cares that he facilitated rich and powerful men to SA young women. The real issue they are hiding is how much other illegal crap the US, Israel and England have been committing together for decades. If anyone says anything, we are called anti-semites. We are accused of being Muslim, like that is a bad thing. Or we are called communists or socialist scum. How many innocent lives have they destroyed and are still destroying?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture