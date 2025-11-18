Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ROSANNE SLOANE's avatar
ROSANNE SLOANE
27m

One email = 82 billionaires and how they really run this country, here and abroad.

No wonder Trump has time to golf. And no wonder he is the court jester.

On wonder no one wanted these seen. What I wonder, and will not know, because I don't know a billionaire is why does Trump now want these seen? What I mean is, why do the billionaires tell Trump to SAY he's ok with this? What other nasty things are these billionaires doing?

It is both terrifying and mind boggling to see what our REAL government, not elected, is up to.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture