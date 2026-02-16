Drop Site News

George Leone
9h

What this reporting exposes isn’t just another footnote in the Jeffrey Epstein saga — it’s a blueprint.

You have Jeffrey Epstein leveraging access to African oil and logistics networks while working hand-in-glove with Ehud Barak to market Israeli “field-tested” surveillance tech — meaning technologies refined on Palestinians under occupation — as counterterrorism solutions for Nigeria. The selling point wasn’t subtle: Boko Haram violence becomes the entry point for biometric systems first deployed at Gaza checkpoints.

Security cooperation opens the door. Energy and logistics money walks through it.

The use of facial recognition and access-control systems originally piloted at crossings like Erez and rebranded as campus safety tools in Nigeria reveals how occupation infrastructure becomes exportable product. The language shifts — “counter-terror,” “cybersecurity,” “stability” — but the model remains: crisis as market opportunity.

And then there’s the geopolitical layer. Long before the Abraham Accords, private networks linking Israeli political elites and Emirati business leadership were already greasing the wheels for port deals and strategic alignment. By the time formal normalization arrived, commercial groundwork had been quietly laid.

If even half of what’s detailed here holds up under scrutiny, this isn’t just a corruption story. It’s about how surveillance regimes, counterinsurgency branding, and extractive capital intertwine — and how “security assistance” can function as both diplomatic currency and business development strategy.

Drop Site deserves credit for following the paper trail. The implications stretch far beyond one disgraced financier.

MaryAnne
8h

OMG! These people are amoral grifters. And the common denominator is Israel. Apparently, pedophilia was a side hustle with the benefit of advancing their interests using blackmail. No morals, no integrity. As George Leone said “crisis as market opportunity.”

I just finished reading Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World by Anand Giridharadas. While it doesn’t address Epstein and his merry band of disgusting grifters, it does demonstrate how elite organizations, somewhat unwittingly, support them. Thank you, Drop Site, and stay safe.

