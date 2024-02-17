“America’s Fair-Haired Boy,” Notorious Mass Murderer, on Brink of Indonesian Presidency

Gen. Prabowo Subianto, who has expressed a desire to rule the country as a fascist, declared victory Wednesday in Indonesia's presidential election. This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim is joined by Allan Nairn, a longtime investigative journalist focusing on U.S. intervention around the world. Nairn, reporting from Indonesia, describes the current election process in the country and the crimes Prabowo has been implicated in. He details the government’s intimidation tactics to attempt to install Prabowo, his right-wing political leanings, and the history of Indonesia, including how the U.S. government trained Prabowo and his father-in-law, the late dictator Suharto.

