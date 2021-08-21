Drop Site News

Anand Gopal And Richard Ojeda On Afghanistan
Anand Gopal And Richard Ojeda On Afghanistan

Aug 21, 2021

A media consensus has quickly emerged around the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal, and it goes like this: whatever its merits in the abstract, in its execution the whole thing has been a chaotic debacle. On this week’s Deconstructed, Ryan Grim talks to journalist and author Anand Gopal and to politician and former US army major Richard Ojeda. They discuss what the media are missing, and why the Afghanistan exit is long overdue.

