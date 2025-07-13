Drop Site News

Drop Site News

6h

Forthe State Department to state that the "Houthi terrorist attacks... must be condemned by all members of the international community" is rich, and quite absurd.

"The international community" has overwhelmingly "condemned" both the Israeli brutality in Gaza and Iran, and our own financing of those wars which violate international laws.

Somebody needs to ask the State Department about the hypocrisy and chutzpah about such "do as we say, not as we do" statements.

6h

The Yemenis are the only Arab state to lend any support to Palestine, and they pay a dear price for their courage and solidarity. One of the poorest countries in the world, they punch up. Israel, one the most cowardly, punches down. Their specialty is bombing and starving women and children. And of course the most cowardly of all, the U S, pours gasoline on this and other fires, from Ukraine to Sudan, and then cynically cashes in on the conflicts.

