Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tom Schwoegler's avatar
Tom Schwoegler
17h

Now, FINALLY, a group I could really get behind ICE deporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Momin's avatar
Momin
17h

Evil people doing evil things. Comes to them naturally.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture