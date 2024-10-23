Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
huey's avatar
huey
Oct 23Edited

Is the US selling arms to Pakistan.

If Biden is selling more arms to the military dictators than they were under

Khan!! Well Biden will look the other way about democracy.

I mean the Biden administration is very good to the arms selling business.

They didn't let alittle thing like GENOCIDE stop arms sales.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Larry King's avatar
Larry King
Oct 25

This article did not show up in my Substack app feed. I’m glad I came to the website and found it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture