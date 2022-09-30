Drop Site News

Bolsonaro on the Brink as the Far Right Rises in Europe
Bolsonaro on the Brink as the Far Right Rises in Europe

Sep 30, 2022

This Sunday, Brazilian voters head to the polls to decide between incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Earlier this week in Italy, Giorgia Meloni of the right-wing Brothers of Italy party won election as prime minister on an anti-immigration platform. Academic and translator Arthur Goldhammer joins Ryan Grim to discuss the Italian election. Then Grim is joined by Brazilian sociologist Sabrina Fernandes, who breaks down the election in her country.

