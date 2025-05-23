Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lynette OPray's avatar
Lynette OPray
2h

Freedom on speech is being signficantly curtailed now as it was even under Biden. It has never been treated this way since McCarty.

AS studernts we protested the Vietnam War until it was stopped.

The Israel/Palestine war is even wose. The International Court declared it a war crime and we all know it is genocide. Since when do we do genocide with our tax dollars!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Wortman's avatar
Paul Wortman
1h

When Trump hosts bitcoin bribers to a gala who are virulently antisemitic, it puts the lie to the illegal deportation of those peacefully protesting [aka it's free speech], what is now arguably a genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by Israel. The hypocrisy and lawlessness of Trump and his Gestapo are all about curtailing free speech and establishing an authoritarian state.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture