Winter storms are expected to hit Gaza today. Child malnutrition in Gaza remains at crisis levels. Only a third of Gaza’s children are enrolled in school. Israel remains the foremost state perpetrator of journalist killings in 2025 for the third consecutive year. More than 100 Palestinians are detained Wednesday in a sweeping raid on the West Bank. Bolivia restores full diplomatic ties with Israel. President Donald Trump says Russia is “obviously” winning in a wide-ranging interview with Politico. The U.S. military installs Google’s AI technology. A Senate report finds that immigration officials have detained and brutalized at least 22 American citizens. The U.S. sanctions a “transactional network” funding the RSF in Sudan, but fails to mention the UAE. UNICEF estimates 10 million have been displaced in Sudan. Nigerian soldiers are detained in Burkina Faso. The M23 pushes toward the city of Uvira in eastern Congo. Dozens are killed after intra-gang fighting in Haiti, six are killed in an attack on a security installation in northwest Pakistan, and the death toll rises in border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia. A new Drop Site report uncovers that Jeffrey Epstein, contrary to previous claims, was de facto chief financial officer of Leslie Wexner’s pro-Israel philanthropic foundation.

This is Drop Site Daily, our new, free daily news recap. We send it Monday through Friday.

Displaced Palestinians try to drain water that has flooded their tents due to heavy rain and prevent damage to their belongings in Austrian Quarter of Khan Yunis, Gaza on November 16, 2025. A major winter storm is forecasted to hit Gaza Wednesday, placing 850,000 people at imminent flood risk (Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images).

The Genocide in Gaza

Casualty counts in the last 24 hours: Over the past 24 hours, the bodies of three Palestinians, including one recovered from the rubble, arrived at hospitals, while five Palestinians have been injured, according to the Gaza Ministry of Health. The total recorded death toll since October 7, 2023 is now 70,369 killed, with 171,069 injured.

Total casualty counts since ceasefire: Since October 11, the first full day of the ceasefire, Israel has killed at least 379 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 992, while 627 bodies have been recovered from under the rubble, according to the Ministry of Health.

Child malnutrition remains at crisis levels, UNICEF says: Despite a ceasefire announced two months ago, child malnutrition in Gaza remains at crisis levels. UNICEF reported that 9,300 children were hospitalized for severe acute malnutrition in October, alongside 8,300 malnourished pregnant and breastfeeding women. UNICEF spokesperson Tess Ingram warns that the effects will last for years, and a surge in low-birth-weight babies is expected in the coming months.

Winter storms to hit Gaza as early as today: Three days of winter storms are expected to hit Gaza today with flash floods, high winds, and hail, according to the Palestinian Meteorological Department. The mayor of Gaza City told Al Jazeera that several roads have already been cut off and tent shelters flooded, with some completely submerged. Wind speeds of 31 miles per hour accompanied by a drop in temperature and intense rain is expected. According to the UN, more than 760 displacement sites, housing 850,000 people, face imminent flood risk. The group Save the Children has called on Israel to allow tents, winter clothes, and blankets to enter Gaza to help protect families from the storm. Meanwhile, Israeli Channel 14 host Shimon Riklin sparked outrage after celebrating the storm on air: The weather forecaster said the storm would “drown Gaza,” and Riklin replied that he was “happy” to hear it.

Only a third of Gaza’s children are enrolled in school: UN agencies say 390 temporary classrooms are serving nearly 221,000 students in Gaza this year—about 567 children per learning space. Only a little over one-third of Gaza’s school-aged population is enrolled for the 2025–2026 school year, highlighting the severe loss of educational access in the enclave after two years of U.S.–Israeli destruction.

West Bank and Israel

Over 100 Palestinians detained in the West Bank: More than 100 Palestinians were detained on Wednesday in a wave of Israeli military raids across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office. The hardest-hit areas included Nablus, where some 30 Palestinians were detained and questioned before some were released. Many of those detained had been formerly incarcerated.

A young Palestinian man dies in Israeli custody : Twenty-one-year-old Abdul Rahman al-Sabateen was arrested by Israeli soldiers in late June, and he has been confirmed to have died in Israeli custody last night, according to the Palestinian Authority (PA). The young man from the town of Husan, near Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank, died at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, the PA said in a statement, adding that the prisoner had shown no signs of physical or health problems when his family saw him during a court session on November 25.

Israel kills more journalists than any state in the world, for the third consecutive year: Reporters Without Borders says Israel killed more journalists in 2025 than any other country for the third consecutive year, with Israeli forces responsible for the deaths of 29 Palestinian reporters—accounting for more than 40 percent of 67 journalists killed worldwide. The report also highlighted Ukraine, Sudan, and Mexico as states that have posed considerable dangers to journalists.

A new B’Tselem report refutes the IDF’s account of June killings: A new investigation by B’Tselem and Index Investigations refutes the Israeli army’s claim that two brothers killed in Nablus in June were “terrorists,” finding instead that soldiers shot them “without justification and without them posing a threat.” The full investigation is available here.

Bolivia has formally restored full diplomatic ties with Israel: The Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted photos on social media on Tuesday of a signing ceremony alongside his Bolivian counterpart. Bolivia had severed formal ties with Israel in October 2023, soon after Israel launched its genocidal assault on Gaza. Bolivia is one of the principal countries involved with the Hague Group, an alliance of nations formed in early 2025 to coordinate legal and diplomatic actions against alleged grave violations of international law by Israel in Palestine.

U.S. News

Trump says Russia is “obviously” winning in Ukraine and offers other foreign and domestic policy comments: President Donald Trump offered no reassurance to European leaders worried he may abandon Ukraine at a pivotal moment in peace negotiations, instead saying Russia is “obviously” in a stronger position, while criticizing Europe’s role in the war, promoting his own unreviewed draft peace plan, and urging Ukraine to hold new elections. In a wide-ranging interview with Politico, Trump attacked European migration policies and vowed to keep endorsing leaders like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in their elections. He, meanwhile, threatened broader military action in Latin America, and insisted the U.S. economy is “A-plus-plus-plus-plus-plus.”

U.S. military to begin using Google’s AI tech: The U.S. War Department announced today that it is deploying Google Cloud’s “Gemini for Government” as the first AI system on its new “GenAI(dot)mil” platform, making the tool available across Pentagon desktops and military installations worldwide as part of the government’s “AI-first” push. The rollout follows President Donald Trump’s July directive to secure U.S. AI dominance, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth declaring the military “all in on artificial intelligence as a fighting force.” More on this from Drop Site contributor Jessica Burbank here.

U.S. proposes scrutinizing foreign tourists’ social media profiles: U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has proposed requiring visitors from 42 visa-waiver countries—including Britain, France, Germany, and South Korea—to submit up to five years of social media history along with extensive personal data as part of their travel authorization, the New York Times reported. Travel industry groups and civil liberties advocates warn that the plan marks a major expansion of surveillance, while slowing approvals and chilling free speech, as CBP says it will take public comments for 60 days before moving forward.

Trump says the Times should “cease” publication: President Donald Trump accused The New York Times of publishing “fake” stories to undermine him, calling the paper an “enemy of the people,” and suggesting it should cease publication. He claimed the Times repeatedly misreported his election results and “was forced to apologize” on much of what they wrote—reprising a fabricated apology he occasionally invoked during his 2024 campaign.

New York AG refuses to release records about Betar: New York’s attorney general has refused to release records on Betar USA—an ultra-far-right Zionist group notorious for targeting pro-Palestine students—citing an active law enforcement investigation that the state says could be compromised by disclosure. Ali Abunimah of The Electronic Intifada reports that Betar USA appears to operate with almost no regulatory oversight, may be functioning as an unregistered agent of the Israeli government, and has been linked to hate-crime plots, student arrests, extremist rhetoric, and possible violations of New York charity law. Read more reporting on Betar and EI’s stymied efforts to investigate it here, and Drop Site’s article on Betar here.

Senate report says immigration agents detained and brutalized at least 22 U.S. citizens: A Senate investigation found that federal immigration agents unlawfully detained and abused at least 22 U.S. citizens between June and November 2025, contradicting DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s claim that “no American citizens have been arrested or detained.” The 200-page report details what investigators call a pattern of constitutional violations by ICE and CBP—including excessive force, denial of medical care, fabricated charges, and the targeting of children—and warns that these cases likely represent only a fraction of the citizens harmed. Read more coverage of this report from Migrant Insider here.

Jasmine Crockett’s campaign backed by Republicans: Rep. Jasmine Crockett was encouraged to run for Senate by an astroturfed campaign from the Republican Party, according to a new report by NOTUS. Watch Ryan Grim’s commentary on Crockett as a new kind of corporate Democrat” here.

International News

U.S. sanctions a “transactional network” funding the war in Sudan, but does not sanction the UAE: The U.S. State Department announced sanctions against eight individuals and entities involved in what it calls a “transnational network—composed primarily of Colombian nationals and companies—that recruits former Colombian military personnel to fight for the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and trains fighters, including children.” Among the individuals sanctioned is a retired Colombian military officer based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, the sanctions do not name or target the UAE, despite being the RSF’s principal backer.

10 million have been displaced in Sudan, UNICEF estimates: UNICEF says 10 million people have been displaced in Sudan—half of them children—making it the largest child displacement crisis in the world. Many in Darfur and Kordofan are facing near-total cutoffs of food, water, and medical care, while newly exhausted and dehydrated children arrive at refugee camps daily. Visiting Sudan, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell warned that women and girls, many of whom have experienced widespread sexual violence, are bearing the brunt of this devastation, and she urged the international community to act to protect those displaced.

Nigerian soldiers detained by Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso is holding 11 Nigerian military personnel after a Nigerian C-130 made an unapproved emergency landing in the town of Bobo Dioulasso, according to a report from The Guardian. Leader of The Alliance of Sahel States (AES), Assimi Goïta, denounced the incident as an “unfriendly act” and warned that future violations of the bloc’s airspace would be “neutralized.” The dispute comes less than a day after Nigeria joined an intervention to help the government of Benin foil a coup attempt, and as part of a broader breakdown between the Economic Community of West African States and the breakaway AES union.

M23 push towards Uvira in eastern Congo: M23 rebels pushed into the outskirts of Uvira in eastern Congo on Tuesday, as part of a new offensive contributing to more than 200,000 people being displaced in recent days, the Associated Press reported. The advance comes despite last week’s U.S.-mediated agreement between Congo and Rwanda, which is widely understood to be sponsoring the M23 rebels. Fighting has intensified across South Kivu, with officials warning of possible massacres, Congolese soldiers reportedly fleeing, and shells landing in neighboring Burundi.

Lithuania declares a state of emergency: Lithuania declared an “emergency situation” on Tuesday after meteorological balloons launched from Belarus repeatedly forced airport closures. Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė’s announcement comes amid growing tension between Lithuania and Belarus over the balloons, which have previously been used to smuggle cigarettes but are now suspected to be operated by Belarusian security services, and Lithuanian officials have called the balloons a Russia-backed “hybrid attack.” The move allows the Lithuanian military to join border patrols as the country’s prosecutors and intelligence services investigate, underscoring wider European fears that Russia and its allies are escalating hybrid warfare tactics along NATO’s eastern frontier.

Dozens killed after intra-gang fighting in Haiti: Dozens of people, including at least 10 children, have been killed after fierce clashes within Haiti’s Viv Ansanm gang coalition, as a top Bel-Air figure was beheaded and powerful leader Kempès Sanon was wounded, according to reporting from the Associated Press. Human rights monitors say at least 49 people have been killed, burned, or mutilated since Monday, while hunger has surged and instability has deepened in the country ahead of next year’s planned elections.

Six killed and three injured in an attack in Pakistan’s Kurram district: Militants stormed a security checkpoint in Pakistan’s Kurram district near the Afghan border, killing six soldiers and three police, Reuters reported. This is the latest escalation as Islamabad and Kabul struggle to preserve a fragile truce after deadly border clashes in October. Pakistan blames the surge in attacks on militants operating from Afghan soil—a charge Kabul denies.

Death toll rises in Thailand-Cambodia clashes: Thailand and Cambodia are trading blame for reigniting hostilities along their disputed border, with Cambodia reporting nine civilians killed and 20 injured since Monday, and Thailand said four soldiers have been killed and 68 wounded, according to Al Jazeera. The clashes triggered the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people, and both governments vow to press on with military operations, despite an earlier ceasefire mediated by the U.S. and its present attempts to quell the conflict.

Shells hit Damascus airport: Syria’s Mezzah military airport in Damascus was struck by three shells of unknown origin on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Syrian state media reported no casualties or damage and later announced the discovery of four missile launchers without claiming who was responsible.

More From Drop Site

Epstein used his billionaire associate’s foundation to support pro-Israel groups: Newly leaked emails show Jeffrey Epstein sat atop a financial apparatus designed to advance Israeli interests in the U.S., wielding power of attorney over Les Wexner’s fortune and effectively running the Wexner Foundation, which has funneled hundreds of millions of dollars to Israel-linked causes for decades. This correspondence contradicts the Wexner Foundation’s claims that Epstein had “no meaningful role,” instead revealing him to be de facto chief financial officer who directed major tax decisions, credit lines, fund transfers, and oversaw politically sensitive grants. Read the latest from Murtaza Hussain and Ryan Grim here .

Livestream Highlights “Increasing military spending has not been stopped ”: Ryan Grim spoke with Just Foreign Policy’s Erik Sperling about the roughly $900 billion, thousand-page National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which Ryan Grim notes is treated in Congress as “must-pass” legislation—allowing lawmakers to slip in policies that would struggle to pass on their own as the bill is hurried to a year-end vote with little public scrutiny. Sperling says the NDAA could help Washington preserve its military footholds in Korea and Europe. “ We are asking to be treated like any human around the world”: Gaza journalist Asem Alnabih joined the livestream to discuss the catastrophic conditions in Gaza City, which he says is being made deliberately unlivable by Israel’s bombardment and aid restrictions. Gaza City’s infrastructure has collapsed after the genocidal campaign of the past two years, while families have been pushed into tents “built to last a few weeks, not two years,” and are now facing down a third winter under such conditions, Alnabih reported. He added that strikes continue, despite the announcement of a ceasefire, and he stressed that the hundreds of thousands of people who remain in Gaza City “will not allow Israel to take our city.” The full livestream can be accessed here.

Amani al-Khatahtbeh, a prominent U.S. activist and political commentator, cited our reporting on Meta’s suppression of pro-Palestinian content in her debate with Israeli social media influencer Hen Mazzig on Al Arabiya English. A clip from that debate discussing our reporting can be watched here.

Programming note: You can sign up here to get updates from us on our WhatsApp channel.

If you want to continue getting this newsletter, you don’t have to do anything. But if this is too much—we do try to be mindful of your inbox—you can unsubscribe from this newsletter while continuing to get the rest of our reporting. Just go into your account here at this link, scroll down, and toggle the button next to “Drop Site Daily” to the off setting. It looks like this:

Share

Leave a comment