Oct 16

First off, you probably don't have a 31-year career in CIA and become Director of National Clandestine Services without causing considerable death, directly or indirectly, in service of empire. So, what a great character reference. Secondly, CIA infiltrators around the globe most likely direct and arm the drug cartels for profit, and to threaten socialist-leaning governments, then use DEA as a secondary infiltration method - claiming to fight those cartels; arm and protect cartels while State Dept suggests DEA to help fight them equals one big foreign infiltration scam.

Additionally, this torture mf'er Rodriguez should himself be behind bars forever along with his sideshow Haspel - who helped him destroy that evidence of their heinous crimes. And that's another thing the Dems were always complicit in, with Congressional intel insiders from both parties having been briefed on the torture program as early as 2002, not to mention a phony Senate torture investigation that took 7 years to produce an invisible report and helped cover up everything with time.

I've heard a number of opposition candidates in Mexico were conveniently eliminated. Go figure. It remains to be seen whether Claudia Sheinbaum's truly an AMLO anti-empire successor, or a CIA plant. Time will tell.

As a teen I avidly read Carlos Castaneda, but I liked his 'Don Genaro' very much. ;)

