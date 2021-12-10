Drop Site News

Congress Caves To Saudi Arabia On Yemen War
Congress Caves To Saudi Arabia On Yemen War

Dec 10, 2021

This week the senate voted down a resolution that would have blocked a defensive weapons sale to Saudi Arabia. The measure attracted support from senators of both parties for its potential to pressure the Saudis to end the war in Yemen. Intercept reporters Sara Sirota and Ken Klippenstein join Ryan Grim to discuss what the politics surrounding Saudi Arabia look like with a democrat back in the White House.

