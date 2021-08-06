Drop Site News

Cori Bush on the Shame and Power of Poverty
Cori Bush on the Shame and Power of Poverty

Aug 06, 2021

Last week, congress failed to pass an extension to the COVID-19 eviction moratorium. In response several members of the house, including congresswomen Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, camped out on the steps of the capitol in an effort to pressure the Biden administration into executive action. Congresswoman Bush joins Ryan Grim to discuss this week’s action and how her own life story has informed her understanding of poverty and eviction.

