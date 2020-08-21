Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Deconstructed
Democratic Convention Special: Do Biden and Harris Have What It Takes to Beat Trump?
0:00
-39:02

Democratic Convention Special: Do Biden and Harris Have What It Takes to Beat Trump?

Aug 21, 2020

This week, The Democrats broadcast their nominating convention from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic it was a largely virtual affair, with generally well-reviewed speeches from leading party figures like Barack and Michelle Obama, the Clintons, and Elizabeth Warren. Other than a speech by Bernie Sanders and a 1-minute cameo by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, though, the party’s left wing was largely shut out. Missouri congressional candidate Cori Bush and Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor join Mehdi Hasan to discuss the convention and the prospects for Democrats in the Fall.

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture