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Claire Clelland's avatar
Claire Clelland
6h

So basically, just like the Epstein files, the autopsy is redacted for all the wrong things, to protect the powerful and the status quo once again.

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huey's avatar
huey
5h

Palestinians 72,775 killed, with 172,750 injured since Oct 7.

Israelis 2039 killed since Oct 7.

With this kind of lopsided slaughter you wonder why Israel still needs more money and weapons.

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