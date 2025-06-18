Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lulu's avatar
Lulu
8h

We can control Israel, all we need to do is stop sending weapons. No Iran war and no Gaza genocide. Israel is a rogue illegal state built on racism funded by US money, it’s time for it to collapse.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen Ashikeh LaMantia's avatar
Karen Ashikeh LaMantia
8h

Around the period when the USA was making noises about Iran and Iraq I saw a news magzine feature about Iran. There was a photo of a very sweet looking, probably average Iranian woman with a rifle, taking aim from her balcony, obviously proficinet with use of that weapon. My immediate response: "Let's NEVER go to war with that nation." Note: Since then, I have met many people born and raised in Iran, who are kind, smart and humanely concerned about others, from ancient and well established generations of family, who are the same. Response to both impressions is the same. " Do NOT go to war with that nation." It will be catestrophic to the USA and, like our "conflict" in Iraq, a futile and useless cost of lives and human potential on both sides. We obviously cannot control what Israel does but we do not need to continue their mistakes or our own mistakes in USA Military history.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture