Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
4h

What’s unfolding in Gaza is not a war—it’s a systematic annihilation. The numbers alone are staggering: Thousands dead, thousands injured, hospitals bombed, infants starved, doctors detained. But behind every statistic is a deliberate policy of extermination, cloaked in the language of “security” and “counterterrorism.” Israel’s targeting of medical workers, humanitarian organizations, and even clan elders who refuse to collaborate reveals the depth of its colonial logic: break the body, break the spirit, break the social fabric.

This isn’t just about Gaza. It’s about the global complicity that allows a besieged population to be bombed, starved, and silenced while Western leaders debate ceasefire terms drafted by the very architects of the siege. The refusal to let Palestinians govern themselves, even in rubble, speaks volumes.

And yet, amid the horror, the resistance endures—not just militarily, but morally. From doctors performing surgery without anesthesia to families refusing to collaborate with occupation forces, Gaza continues to assert its humanity. That, in itself, is revolutionary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
huey's avatar
huey
10mEdited

With all the Trump administration is doing I wonder if they haven't thought of precison air strikes on blue cities in the US.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture