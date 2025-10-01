Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Leone's avatar
George Leone
3h

Gaza is under genocide—civilians are dying while the world stands by. Accountability and aid cannot wait.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
3h

Israel understands nothing except force and many countries' warships must be armed and filled with lifesaving supplies and force their way into Israel to save the Palestinians. It must be done asap.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture