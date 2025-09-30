Drop Site News

Breaking Down Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Proposal

Sep 30, 2025
Jeremy Scahill and Ryan Grim break down what Trump’s 20-point plan, released on Monday, would really mean for Gaza. “The priority is going to be investment… making that money and the kickbacks,” Scahill warns, comparing it to Iraq after 2003, with Tony Blair is set to oversee redevelopment. “Colonial powers always used the local population to test out whatever new technologies, new theories, new medicines,” he says.

Palestinian factions, consequently, largely see Trump’s “peace plan” as a farce. Crafted by Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Benjamin Netanyahu’s aides with no Palestinian input, it ties food and medicine to Hamas’ surrender and hands Gaza to a foreign “viceroy.”

Listen above or wherever you get your podcasts and subscribe to Drop Site at https://www.dropsitenews.com/subscribe.

