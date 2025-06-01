Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bebe Schroer's avatar
Bebe Schroer
5h

God's Chosen People doing the work of the Lord God Almighty . . . Amen. Can I get a witness? If Jesus shows his face anytime soon, God's Chosen will throw him into Tora Bora.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Joy in HK fiFP's avatar
Joy in HK fiFP
4h

Mahmoud Khalil is still behind bars. He told the court: “I spent a good time of my life fleeing from harm, advocating for the marginalized to have rights. That's what put me in danger. Israel is committing genocide. America is funding that genocide. Columbia is investing in it. That is what I was protesting. This is what I will continue to protest. This is what everyone should protest. This is where our efforts should go.”

Petition for the immediate release of Mahmoud Khalil.

https://actionnetwork.org/letters/demand-the-immediate-release-of-columbia-student-pro-palestine-advocate-mahmoud-khalil-from-dhs-detention

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture