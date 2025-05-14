Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Protas's avatar
Ed Protas
6hEdited

I don’t think most folks can imagine how all this carnage will end. Those of us who do try and think of such things run it through a filter of logic and expected human behavior. But none of that applies, not any more in this world. Notwithstanding, it is hard for me to imagine how any country in the Middle East will want to maintain ties with Israel, not after a majority of the evidence of the deliberate murderous behavior of Israel, a full-on genocide, begins to freely circle the globe. The collective West; the US, Britain, France, Germany, and the rest of the European Union, will NEVER come back from this either. This will forever stain humanity, and deservedly so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fran Carbonaro's avatar
Fran Carbonaro
5h

How can one love this image, these words? And yet I do love that Drop Site is fearless when it comes to reporting the truth of what is happening in Gaza. We must keep speaking the truth to everyone we know and keep up the pressure in every way possible to end these atrocities and this genocide. FREE PALESTINE: the land, its people, its soul.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture