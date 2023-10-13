Fog of War: The Media and the Israel–Palestine Conflict

This week on Deconstructed, Ryan Grim is joined by Intercept reporter Alice Speri, who has frequently reported from occupied Palestinian territory, and Palestinian American writer and political analyst Yousef Munayyer. Speri and Munayyer discuss the history behind the violence that exploded Saturday, with Hamas capturing and killing an unprecedented number of Israelis, including hundreds of civilians. They also examine the current spread of misinformation during the conflict, how the media has historically ignored violence perpetrated by Israel, and how the impunity surrounding many of those attacks by Israeli forces has given the government freedom to collectively punish Palestinian civilians broadly in revenge for the assault by Hamas.

