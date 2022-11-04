Drop Site News

For Abortion Rights, Could Kentucky Be the Next Kansas?
For Abortion Rights, Could Kentucky Be the Next Kansas?

Nov 04, 2022

In August, Kansas voters overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have removed abortion rights from the state’s constitution. In a few days, voters in Kentucky will weigh in on a similar measure that will decide the future of abortion in that state. Jazmin Smith and Robert Kahne, co-hosts of the "My Old Kentucky" podcast, which covers Kentucky politics, join Ryan Grim to discuss how the vote is likely to unfold.

