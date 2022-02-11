Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Drop Site News
Deconstructed
Gas Price Politics And Genocide Collide In Yemen
0:00
-43:46

Gas Price Politics And Genocide Collide In Yemen

Feb 11, 2022

In the waning hours of his presidency, Donald Trump issued an order designating the Houthis in Yemen as a terrorist organization; one of Joe Biden’s first actions upon taking office was to reverse that designation. Now, under pressure from the United Arab Emirates, he may be having second thoughts. Intercept reporter Ken Klippenstein and Michigan State University assistant professor Shireen Al-Adeimi join Ryan Grim to discuss the potential consequences of restoring Trump’s last-minute order.

https://join.theintercept.com/donate/now

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Drop Site News, Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture