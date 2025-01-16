BREAKING: From Deir al-Balah, Gaza, journalist Abubaker Abed speaks to Jeremy Scahill and Sharif Abdel Kouddous about the announced “ceasefire” agreement and the devastating spate of Israeli attacks that have followed. While Hamas and Israel have agreed to a temporary halt in fighting and exchange of captives, Israel continues its scorched earth campaign, killing over 80 Palestinians in the last 24 hours alone.

While Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is continuing his efforts to obstruct the deal, Israel is engaged in heavy bombardment across Gaza - from Jabalya in the north to Khan Younis in the south, with intensified shelling reported in Al-Nuseirat Camp in central Gaza.

