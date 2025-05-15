Drop Site News

Drop Site News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron's avatar
Ron
15m

I'm at a loss for words. The unspeakable brutality of the Israeli government requires a massive response from the so-called civilized world, but, apparently, none is forthcoming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Peryer's avatar
Jane Peryer
18m

Netanyahu is an infant having a hissy fit because Trump has snubbed him.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Drop Site News, Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture